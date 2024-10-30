GlobalMed Team Continues to Expand

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed is at the forefront of medical technology, leading the way for access to first class healthcare via telehealth. Our team of telehealth experts is always growing and improving so that our partners can give their patients the best care possible.

GlobalMed is committed to being the best in our industry and to be the best, you have to hire the best. It's in that spirit that GlobalMed is excited to announce the arrival of three new team members.

Each of these medical technology professionals will play a vital role in our mission towards being the top telehealth and medical technology company in the world.

Adam Carlisle, Business Development Manager

Adam Carlisle is a seasoned sales professional with more than a decade of experience in healthcare product sales. He will serve as GlobalMed's Business Development Manager for our rapidly expanding commercial team.

In this role, Adam will identify, connect and equip new partner organizations with GlobalMed's fully integrated software and medical devices which will allow them to optimize access to telehealth.

Most recently, Adam served as a Osteoarthritis consultant for IQVIA, a role in which he operated as the Key Account Manager Sanofi on their Synvisc product sales team. Adam was an integral part of the success of this highly respected sales team which generates tens of millions in revenue each year.

Overseeing the sales, contractual and operational activities for Pennsylvania's largest IDNs, Adam was the highest producing IQVIA account manager in the United States. Adam's dedication was rewarded with an exclusive invitation to IQVIA's semi-annual leadership program. Through this program, Adam became the only IQVIA Key Account Manager to serve as a certified national trainer for all new sales employees.

Adam worked daily with the purchasing teams, C-suite and healthcare providers inside major enterprise health organizations including UPMC, University of Pennsylvania Medicine, Jefferson Health, Temple Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Wellspan and Premier Orthopedics.

With a key focus on relationship building and meeting customer needs, Adam is eager to bring GlobalMed's suite of telehealth and medical technology products and services to the patients who need them most.

When he's not beating his sales quota, Adam enjoys traveling, snowboarding, basketball, seeing his favorite live music acts, and enjoying the outdoors.

Adam graduated from College of Charleston in 2008 with a BA in Philosophy. He lives in Philadelphia with his wife and golden retriever.

Amber Schuster, Senior Product Manager

Amber has spent more than a decade in project management and product development. She has a well established foundation in coordinating complex projects and leading cross-functional teams to achieve highly efficient results, on time and within budget.

Amber leverages a deep understanding of market needs and user experience to guide product strategy and innovation. Amber's vast experience in product development allows her to merge strategic vision with hands-on execution, resulting in the successful launch of high-impact products.

In her role as a Senior Product Manager, Amber is instrumental in bridging the gap between customer needs and technological solutions. She is passionate about continuous improvement and stays abreast of industry trends and best practices to ensure her products remain at the forefront of innovation.

Amber's versatile skill set allows her to navigate both the strategic and operational aspects of product management while also consistently driving sustained growth and success.

Sam Tusha, Graphic Designer & Digital Marketing Coordinator

Sam brings a farm-raised work ethic to GlobalMed's marketing team where he will serve in both a graphic design and digital marketing capacity. Sam has experience in all three levels of the digital marketing industry including in-house B2B, in-house B2C, and work within a full-service agency.

Most recently, Sam worked on the revitalization of marquee food brand, Jack Link's Beef Jerky. Sam helped to improve shelf presence, rebranded the subsidiary and parent brands, and bolstered Jack Link's digital presence.

Sam is excited to use his digital marketing skills to make a difference in people's lives through telehealth. Sam will be in charge of all digital marketing for GlobalMed. His immediate focus will be improving GlobalMed's omnichannel presence to ensure all marketing materials fit brand standards, and revitalizing brand touch points including the GlobalMed website and sales materials.

Sam graduated from South Dakota State University in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in both graphic design and advertising. He is a recent transplant to Arizona and he is excited for all things the Southwest has to offer. Sam, his wife, and their goldendoodle Harris are ready to start hiking once it cools down.

