GlobalMed Technologies Launches Home Use Omnilux Contour™ Light Therapy Products
FDA-Cleared LED Devices are Based on the Gold Standard Omnilux Medical™ System
Dec 03, 2020, 06:00 ET
NAPA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) announced today that it has launched the Omnilux Contour™ line of home use LED light therapy products based on its gold standard Omnilux Medical™ professional light therapy system. In addition, GMT has launched its new online store for all Contour products: www.omniluxled.com.
The brand most recommended by dermatologists, Omnilux Contour is backed by clinical studies and delivers professional quality results in easy to use and affordable home use products. The three new Contour LED devices – named FACE, NECK & DECOLLETE and GLOVE -- have been shown to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin tone. Clinical study participants overwhelmingly agreed that Omnilux Contour improved their skin. After a course of three treatments per week for four weeks, 98% of users said their skin felt firmer, 96% reported their fine lines and wrinkles were less visible and 95% said their skin was brighter and plumper.
Dr. Jared Jagdeo, Associate Professor of Dermatology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, comments, "Omnilux Contour is a welcome advance in home use light therapy. As a long time user of the Omnilux Medical professional device, I've found Omnilux Contour delivers results comparable to our in-clinic system. It's backed by clinical evidence and my patients love it - they appreciate the excellent results and convenience of in-home treatments."
About Omnilux Contour
Omnilux has been recognized as the world leader in medical-grade LED light therapy devices since 2003. For the first time, there is an at-home device based on this proven, professional-grade technology. Contour devices are FDA cleared, backed by clinical evidence and designed with optimized energy output and two wavelengths of light - red and near infrared – delivering the benefits of both proven wavelengths in a single treatment. Contour provides professional results at home in 10 minute treatment sessions. To learn more, or to order online, visit www.omniluxled.com.
About GlobalMed Technologies
GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a leading medical technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in light-based devices used in various clinical and cosmetic applications, throughout its almost 25 year history GMT has manufactured or distributed some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux Medical™, Strata XTRAC™, CoolTouch™, VASER™, BTL™, and Radiancy™.
SOURCE GlobalMed Technologies