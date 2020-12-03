GlobalMed Technologies Launches Home Use Omnilux Contour™ Light Therapy Products

Professional-grade Omnilux LED light therapy now available at home Tweet this

Dr. Jared Jagdeo, Associate Professor of Dermatology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, comments, "Omnilux Contour is a welcome advance in home use light therapy. As a long time user of the Omnilux Medical professional device, I've found Omnilux Contour delivers results comparable to our in-clinic system. It's backed by clinical evidence and my patients love it - they appreciate the excellent results and convenience of in-home treatments."

About Omnilux Contour

Omnilux has been recognized as the world leader in medical-grade LED light therapy devices since 2003. For the first time, there is an at-home device based on this proven, professional-grade technology. Contour devices are FDA cleared, backed by clinical evidence and designed with optimized energy output and two wavelengths of light - red and near infrared – delivering the benefits of both proven wavelengths in a single treatment. Contour provides professional results at home in 10 minute treatment sessions. To learn more, or to order online, visit www.omniluxled.com.

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a leading medical technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in light-based devices used in various clinical and cosmetic applications, throughout its almost 25 year history GMT has manufactured or distributed some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux Medical™, Strata XTRAC™, CoolTouch™, VASER™, BTL™, and Radiancy™.

