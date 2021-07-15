GlobalMed Technologies Launches Home-Use Omnilux Contour™ Light Therapy Products in Australia & New Zealand

FDA-Cleared LED Devices are Based on the Gold Standard Omnilux Medical™ System

NAPA, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) announced today that it has launched the Omnilux Contour™ line of home-use LED light therapy products in Australia and New Zealand. Contour products, the only line of home-use LED devices based on the gold standard Omnilux Medical™ professional light therapy system, are now available to Australian and New Zealand consumers and skin care professionals via the Omnilux online store: www.omniluxled.com.

The brand most recommended by dermatologists and skin care professionals, Omnilux Contour is backed by clinical studies and delivers professional quality results in easy to use and affordable home-use products. The three new Contour LED devices – FACE, NECK & DÉCOLLETÉ and GLOVE – have been shown to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin tone. Clinical study participants overwhelmingly agreed that Omnilux Contour improved their skin. After a course of three treatments per week for four weeks, 98% of users said their skin felt firmer, 96% reported their fine lines and wrinkles were less visible and 95% said their skin was brighter and plumper.

Quinten Stanier, Omnilux President, comments, "We are very pleased to be offering our leading Omnilux Contour home-use products directly to the Australia and New Zealand markets. Omnilux has been the leading brand of light therapy devices in both countries for many years and now consumers and skin care professionals can purchase Omnilux Contour products directly through our website."

About Omnilux Contour

Omnilux has been recognized as the world leader in medical-grade LED light therapy devices since 2003. For the first time, there is an at-home device based on this proven, professional-grade technology. Contour devices are FDA cleared, backed by clinical evidence and designed with optimised energy output and two wavelengths of light – red and near infrared – delivering the benefits of both proven wavelengths in a single treatment. Contour provides professional results at home in 10-minute treatment sessions. To learn more, or to order online, visit www.omniluxled.com or @omniluxled

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a leading medical technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in light-based devices used in various clinical and cosmetic applications, throughout its almost 25 year history GMT has manufactured or distributed some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux Medical™, Strata XTRAC™, CoolTouch™, VASER™, BTL™, and Radiancy™.

