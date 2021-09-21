GlobalMed Technologies Launches Omnilux CLEAR™, the First FDA-Approved At-Home Light Therapy Mask Proven to Significantly Reduce or Eliminate Acne

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) announces the launch of Omnilux CLEAR™, the first at-home light therapy mask with FDA approval for treating acne. Priced at $395, the device treats mild to moderate acne vulgaris and the appearance of redness and inflammation by working on a cellular level to kill acne-forming bacteria in the sebaceous glands.

"Omnilux CLEAR is a major innovation for the treatment of acne," said Dr. Jared Jagdeo, Associate Professor of Dermatology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. "My patients see a marked improvement in the appearance of their skin when using it consistently for six weeks—all from the comfort of their own home. It's a must for those seeking results without any invasive procedures."

Omnilux CLEAR is a medical-grade device that uses a powerful and proven combination of red and blue light, offering superior results without the adverse side effects that often come from powerful drugs and prescription topicals. With four 10-minute treatment sessions per week for six weeks, the device is proven to:

Reduce or eliminate active acne, blemishes, redness & inflammation

Help clear breakouts faster

Help soften the appearance of acne scarring

Have no pain, side effects or downtime

With over 40 clinical studies proving the effectiveness of its technology, Omnilux is the brand of LED phototherapy systems most recommended and used by dermatologists for in-office treatments. Now, the company is offering consumers the chance to receive that same standard of treatment at home. For more information on the company and its products, visit www.omniluxled.com .

About Omnilux CLEAR

Omnilux has been recognized as the world leader in medical-grade LED light therapy devices since 2003. Now, the company has an at-home device specifically for the treatment of acne based on its proven technology. Omnilux CLEAR™ is FDA-approved and designed with the most clinically effective LEDs available--415nm of blue light targets and kills the bacteria living on the skin's surface, while 633nm of red light penetrates the dermis, targeting the structures responsible for the oil that clogs pores and causes inflammation. CLEAR provides professional results at home with four 10-minute treatment sessions per week for six weeks. To learn more, or to order online, visit www.omniluxled.com .

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a leading medical technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in light-based devices used in various clinical and cosmetic applications, throughout its almost 25-year history GMT has manufactured or distributed some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux Medical™, Strata XTRAC™, CoolTouch™, VASER™, BTL™, and Radiancy™.

