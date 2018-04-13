GlobalMed Technology Powers First Telehealth Consults Aboard a Navy Ship

On March 9, the Navy also used GlobalMed's platform in its first-ever "tele-procedural mentorship," enabling a medically certified naval officer aboard the ship to place a tourniquet and perform a needle thoracostomy and a cricothyroidotomy. "Hospitalman" John Meeks was guided remotely by Lieutenant Kastley Marvin, an otolaryngology resident and the resident virtual health research lead, who tele-mentored Meeks from Naval Medical Center San Diego.

GlobalMed recently earned the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Authority to Operate (ATO) on DoD networks, becoming the first provider of HIPAA-compliant virtual health to obtain an ATO. This coveted certification enables GlobalMed to put its telehealth applications, hardware and software directly on the DoD network, making its solutions available to the Military Health System (MHS). Besides providing medical care in combat situations and at bases overseas, the system treats patients in 57 hospitals and 400 clinics.

Telehealth has proven to be a cost-effective alternative to onsite care in these military facilities, which cannot meet the healthcare needs of all active duty service people, their dependents, and retirees. Telehealth also increases access to care for those service members and military families who live a significant distance away from the nearest MHS facility. Similarly, as the Mercy demonstration showed, the technology can provide remote access to specialists who are not on staff in hospital ships.

"The Navy is to be congratulated for its use of portable telemedicine broadcasts while a hospital ship is underway," said Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO of GlobalMed and a Marine veteran. "The Navy's use of our virtual health equipment to remotely guide a hospitalman through the placement of a chest tube and the surgical opening of an airway is particularly impressive. Telehealth will help the Navy better care for its personnel as they pursue their missions around the world."

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced telehealth programs and is honored to be the telehealth provider to the White House, Dept. of Veterans Affairs and Defense Health Agency. More than 4,000 organizations have trusted GlobalMed to power over 15 million consults, improving access to care in 55 countries. With a focus on security and simplicity, GlobalMed designs, builds, manufactures and deploys fully integrated, evidence-based hardware and software telehealth solutions that enable medical groups, healthcare enterprises and government entities to improve patient outcomes while lowering cost.

Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB).

