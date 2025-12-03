"GlobalMedKz Has Become a Bridge Between East and West in Medicine" -- Kristina Krivets on the Success of the 2025 Exhibition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The international exhibition GlobalMedKz: Global Health, Innovations and Medical Tourism concluded with remarkable success at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana, reinforcing Kazakhstan's leadership role in global healthcare and medical tourism.

Reflecting on the event's achievements, Kristina Krivets, President of the Kazakhstan Association of Medical Tourism, stated: "GlobalMedKz has become a genuine bridge connecting East and West through medicine, innovation, and trust."

Opening Ceremony of GlobalMedKz Expo Participants at GlobalMedKz Expo taking part in panel discussion

Held on November 27–28, the exhibition brought together a powerful community of specialists, innovators, government representatives, private medical institutions, and international organizations committed to advancing modern healthcare. The event served as a major platform for showcasing new technologies, exchanging international expertise, and establishing long-term cooperation.

GlobalMedKz 2025 welcomed more than 40 exhibitors from 16 countries, including Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia, India, Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, and Israel. Participants represented hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical equipment producers, research institutions, and technological startups. Over two days, thousands of visitors explored cutting-edge medical solutions, state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, and emerging trends shaping the future of healthcare.

The exhibition's mission — to unite healthcare stakeholders and foster meaningful professional exchange — was fully realized. This year's event provided a dynamic environment for collaboration between medical organizations, investors, researchers, and tourism specialists, strengthening Kazakhstan's role as a regional connector in the global medical ecosystem.

A key highlight of GlobalMedKz 2025 was its diverse and high-level business program, which included seminars, master classes, panel discussions, and thematic forums. Topics addressed critical global healthcare issues, including telemedicine, digital transformation, modern diagnostic technologies, innovative treatment methods, and evolving models of medical and wellness tourism. Experts emphasized the importance of patient-centered care, cross-border cooperation, and technological progress in improving global health outcomes.

Participants noted the exhibition's exceptional organization and the value of its knowledge-driven sessions, which created new channels for idea-sharing and professional development.

One of the strongest indicators of GlobalMedKz's impact was the signing of 24 memorandums of cooperation among medical institutions and companies from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia, India, Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, and Israel.

This milestone reflects not only the success of the exhibition but also the rising international interest in Kazakhstan's medical tourism sector and its potential as a partner in global healthcare development.

The exhibition was organized by the Kazakhstan Association of Medical Tourism, Triostyle LLC, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The organizers expressed their gratitude to key sponsors and partners, including RTRK Kazakhstan, Air Astana, Paritetbank, ZHANIYA Medical Service, G-life, TimeTracker, and 1MEDTV.KZ, as well as representatives of foreign embassies for their support and participation.

Building on the strong momentum of this year's event, organizers announced that the next GlobalMedKz exhibition will take place in November 2026 in the Republic of Uzbekistan, expanding the platform's reach and influence across Central Asia. Preparations are already underway, and the organizing committee looks forward to welcoming participants and partners once again for an even more ambitious edition of the exhibition.

