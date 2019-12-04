GlobalMeet Enhances Cloud Collaboration Experience with Dolby Voice

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a business communications provider, has introduced a number of new GlobalMeet® capabilities including enhanced audio with Dolby Voice®, a redesigned iOS app, new local number access and an easier bookings portal for customers to schedule large events. All of these upgrades and enhancements are designed to help people, teams and enterprises connect around the world.

Dolby Voice® for GlobalMeet Collaboration

GlobalMeet Collaboration now featuring Dolby Voice improves voice clarity and suppresses background noise to enhance the meeting experience. Dolby Voice removes unwanted noise, background speech and variations in volume from meetings.

"People are demanding better audio quality during online meetings. Dolby's expertise in audio and video technologies enables us to deliver an amazing, natural, and productive conferencing experience," said Patrick Ferriter, VP of Product Management and Business Development, Communications Business Group, Dolby. "With PGi's leadership in the collaboration market and global footprint, along with our shared passion for delivering the best user experiences, we will now be able to deliver spectacular audio and video meeting experiences to a larger audience."

Redesigned Mobile Experience

PGi's redesigned GlobalMeet iOS app is more consistent with the desktop app yet tailored to iOS devices – iPhone or iPad. The GlobalMeet app provides a consistent user experience across multiple devices, and users can seamlessly join or host a meeting on an iPhone or iPad with an intuitive experience optimized based on their device type. The app is available for download in the Apple App Store.

Expanded International Footprint

GlobalMeet expanded its cloud platform with new global inbound numbers in Mexico, South Africa, Israel and New Zealand, creating a comprehensive global footprint and localized calling experience for end-users around the world. GlobalMeet's international footprint now includes local number access in Mexico, South Africa, Israel, New Zealand, Brazil, Australia, Japan, France, Ireland, Germany, as well as full phone service in the US and UK.

"GlobalMeet continues to expand its reach and offer a robust cloud-based unified communications experience at a faster pace than any other business communications provider," said Pat Harper, Chief Technology Officer, PGi. "While GlobalMeet is at the top of its game now, we remain committed to finding more ways to enhance our customer experience and continue to prove the platform can truly change the way one does business."

Self-Service Events Portal

In addition, GlobalMeet will now offer a self-service interface Events Portal that will allow customers to be more efficient with the following:

Booking new events and receiving the conference details instantly

Viewing the schedule of upcoming events and the ability to make changes in real-time

Receiving notifications when post-event deliverables are available for download, directly from the interface

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. | PGi

PGi provides business communications that unleash productivity at work. Its cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, GlobalMeet, connects people, teams and enterprises around the world. To learn more about GlobalMeet collaboration, hosted voice, webcast and webinar solutions, visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

PGi Media Contact:

Kelly Strain

PGi, PR & Social Media Manager

Email: kelly.strain@pgi.com | Phone: +1 303-482-9033

SOURCE PGi

Related Links

http://www.pgi.com

