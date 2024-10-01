GlobalMindEd's UN event Fuels economy by Building diverse talent Pipeline

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A staggering 52% of college graduates, many originating from under-resourced communities, find themselves underemployed. This impacts the individuals and hinders business growth which weakens the overall economy. GlobalMindED, the Inclusive Success Network, connects students with limited resources to mentors, internships, and career opportunities. This fosters a diverse talent pipeline while closing the equity gap. On October 10th, GlobalMindED hosts a private event at the United Nations in New York City. This gathering of leaders from business, government, education, and non-profit sectors, alongside college presidents, students, partners, and sponsors, aims to foster collaboration and generate solutions. Contact GlobalMindED now and be part of the bold solution.

Co-hosted by Janet Salazar, Chairman and President of the Foundation for the Support of the United Nations, the event will feature prominent moderators and panelists including Liz Elting, billion-dollar business entrepreneur and author of Dream Big and Win, tackling critical issues such as:

Reinventing Education for the Workforce: How can education adapt to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow? n Financial Freedom Skills: Equipping students with the tools to achieve financial independence.

Human Potential and AI: Harnessing the power of AI to enhance human capabilities. Co-Creation with Students: Engaging college presidents and students in a collaborative approach to problem-solving.

Collaborative Action: Identifying strategies to foster partnerships and hold stakeholders accountable for progress. Beyond Skills, Building Humanity

In today's world, critical thinking is essential, but so are soft skills like compassion, diplomacy, and tolerance. This event prioritizes fostering connections across generations and backgrounds. It's a platform for the most promising young minds to engage with established leaders, fostering mutual learning and growth to create a more impactful world.

GlobalMindED: A Legacy of Empowering Youth

GlobalMindED, a 501(c)(3) non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, has a proven track record of success connecting students to opportunities and businesses to a diverse talent pipeline. They have served over 1,500 historically underserved BIPOC and first-generation students from 788 universities. Their events have attracted over 14,000 participants and faculty. Through mentorships, leadership programs, and resources, GlobalMindED empowers the next generation to break down barriers and achieve their full potential.

