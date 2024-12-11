GlobalPost® Improves Customer Satisfaction with Enhanced Cross-Border Compliance from Avalara

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced that GlobalPost is leveraging Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification to transform the way its merchants approach international shipping.

GlobalPost provides carrier and logistics solutions to 50,000 merchants who sell internationally, helping customers save money on platforms like ShipStation, Stamps.com, and ShippingEasy. Through its world-class customer service, easy-to-use technology, and seamless integrations with the world's top shipping platforms, the company helps retailers expand into new international markets while saving them money.

"Avalara's Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification tool has transformed the way our merchants approach international shipping," said Shea Felix, Vice President, GlobalPost International. "It's an easy, accurate, and cost-effective solution that has streamlined the process, enabling our customers to expand their operations without the fear of customs-related complications."

Merchants who visit the GlobalPost website can use Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification to look up HS codes needed to categorize goods for international export. Shippers can easily search for a product description, such as "smartphone" or "cotton T-shirt", and the tool uses AI to generate mandatory universal 6-digit or country-specific 10-digit codes. By offering Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification for free, GlobalPost enhanced customer satisfaction and empowered smaller merchants to expand globally without fear of unexpected costs or package rejections.

"Companies like GlobalPost demonstrate how automation is improving the challenging and time-consuming process that cross-border compliance often is," said Craig Reed, GM, Cross Border at Avalara. "Implementing solutions like Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification can help global businesses reduce costs and increase margins as they grow and sell to more customers in more places."

Find more information about the Avalara and GlobalPost success story here. To learn more about how Avalara automates cross-border tax compliance requirements for businesses, visit avalara.com .

