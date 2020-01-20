GlobalPro Announces Director of Risk Services and Creative Director

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm, has announced Jorge I. Acosta as Director of Risk Services and Kevin Rivera as Creative Director. This announcement comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Elliott Carter, Vice President of Technology, along with multiple new hires across divisions. The additions will play an integral role in accommodating the company's growth.

"GlobalPro has successfully grown year over year since conception." -said Daniel Odess, President, GlobalPro. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve our team, increase our services and push boundaries in the industry, and that can only be achieved by continuing to bring on distinguished individuals like Jorge and Kevin."

Jorge I. Acosta has been hired as the company's Director of Risk Services. Bringing over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing in Property and Casualty, Risk Management and Employee Benefits Insurance to the team, Jorge will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing GlobalPro's business development for the Florida region. He serves as a team leader and is active in the sales and marketing departments as well as GlobalPro's Preferred Client Services program. His results-driven tactics help to assist with the growth and development of GlobalPro's ever-expanding business.

Kevin Rivera has been appointed as the company's Creative Director. Bringing over a decade of experience in creative brand strategies and social media marketing to GlobalPro, he will be responsible for overseeing the brand's marketing efforts and content strategy. Working closely with multidisciplinary project teams, Kevin is an integral part of continuing to expand GlobalPro's overall brand identity. His excellent understanding of the social media landscape ensures that the GlobalPro brand will be strategically built to reach its target audience while remaining innovative in a niche space. With experience in application development, e-commerce start-up & strategic consulting, social media brand management, content marketing strategies and brand ambassador programs, Kevin is uniquely positioned to contribute to GlobalPro and its innovative solutions, while strategically enhancing its standing in the insurances services space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge I. Acosta and Kevin Rivera to GlobalPro as we kick off 2020." -said Daniel. "Both of these gentlemen add tremendous value to our team and will help the business reach new heights this year."

GlobalPro's International Headquarters are located at 3139 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133. The company also has a regional Orlando office located at 20 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 1100, Orlando, FL 32801. GlobalPro's New York Headquarters are located at 401 Park Avenue South, Suite 824, New York, NY 10016. For more information on GlobalPro, please visit www.getglobalpro.com .

About GlobalPro:

GlobalPro is multidisciplinary professional firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or other calamity. Our family owned and operated international business has represented the interests of policyholders and has recovered more than $1 billion globally for our clients. Under the direction of President Daniel B. Odess, an experienced licensed public adjuster and licensed general contractor, our international company headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in New York and Orlando, provides white-glove service to a select clientele in the United States and around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marni Blickman

786.888.4556

marni@alchemy-agency.com

SOURCE GlobalPro

Related Links

http://www.getglobalpro.com

