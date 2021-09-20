GlobalPro Enters Texas with Opening of New Office in Dallas

GlobalPro, a leading expert in insurance expands to North Texas market with the opening of a brand-new office in Dallas. Tweet this

GlobalPro's North Texas region will be led by Rob Bowlby. For the past 29 years, Rob has worked in the commercial banking industry helping clients strengthen their balance sheets and expand their businesses. He has a history of leading companies into new markets and growing them successfully. "I met Dan over 10 years ago as he was just starting GlobalPro in Miami. I have watched the company's rapid growth and experienced their white glove service firsthand. I couldn't ask for a better partner or better brand to launch in North Texas," said Bowlby.

GlobalPro is a multidisciplinary insurance services firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or another calamity. They assist with pre-loss planning and documentation, crisis management, the adjustment of insurance claims, and coordinating the reconstruction process.

The family owned and operated international business has represented the interest of policyholders and has recovered over $1 Billion for its clients. GlobalPro's clients include more than 1,100 Community Associations, hundreds of businesses, and commercial property owners and operators. Recent successes include the recovery of more than $25 Million in Hurricane and flood related losses and over $100 Million in construction related losses.

GlobalPro's Texas Office will be located at 6060 N. Central Expressway Suite 500, Dallas, Texas 75206.

As GlobalPro continues to expand, they will be adding members to the team. There are various employment opportunities for attorneys and construction professionals. For more information, visit www.getglobalpro.com.

Media Contact: Rob Bowlby - President, North Texas Region

[email protected] | Office: 855.487.7475 | Cell: 336.577.1608

SOURCE GlobalPro Recovery, Inc.