GlobalPro Gives Back with Love In A Bag Campaign to Support Local Restaurants

In the last couple of weeks, policymakers have removed some restrictions relating to social distancing, however, if you are still not ready for face-to-face interaction and dining in, there are many ways to support the restaurant industry. Ordering take-out or delivery or even purchasing gift cards, to share some love with family and friends, is a great way to come together as a community and lend a helping hand.

"Our mission is to remind everyone that there is more than just food in each of their take-out or delivery bags. You will find passion, charisma, commitment, excellence, and most of all LOVE IN A BAG!" said Daniel Odess, President of GlobalPro.

Beginning in October, GlobalPro's social media and LinkedIn channels will feature some of the team's favorite restaurants and clients in the hope that you will join in helping restaurants get through these tough times. The first few participating restaurants are:

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita: housed in a former firehouse-turned-restaurant, Lolita is known for its exquisite international menu items, like their famous Paella

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante: distinguished by serving mouthwatering, authentic dishes from the Sardinia Island, Italy .

. Dukunoo Jamaican Restaurant: Miami's authentic Jamaican dining experience. Located in the trendy neighborhood of Wynwood.

Visit www.getglobalpro.com/love-in-a-bag to learn more about this initiative, and don't forget to watch the videos they created for these restaurant gems in the community. GlobalPro is looking for more restaurant owners and operators that are interesting in joining the initiative.

GlobalPro's International Headquarters are located at 3139 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133. The company also has a regional Orlando office located at 20 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 1100, Orlando, FL 32801. GlobalPro's New York Headquarters are located at 401 Park Avenue South, Suite 824, New York, NY 10016. For more information on GlobalPro, please visit www.getglobalpro.com .

About GlobalPro:

GlobalPro is multidisciplinary professional firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or other calamity. Our family owned and operated international business has represented the interests of policyholders and has recovered more than $1 billion globally for our clients. Under the direction of President Daniel B. Odess, an experienced licensed public adjuster and licensed general contractor, our international company headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in New York and Orlando, provides white-glove service to a select clientele in the United States and around the world.

