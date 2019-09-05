GlobalPro Holds Clothing Drive for Victims of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm, is giving back to victims of Hurricane Dorian by hosting a clothing drive on Sunday, September 8th at their offices in Coconut Grove, Florida at 3139 SW 27th Ave. There will be collecting apparel and shoes in all sizes, with a focus on children's sizes. There will be food, music and entertainment in an effort to create a celebration of giving back. The drive will continue for the next three months to help ensure the victims of this storm are armed to begin rebuilding their homes and lives.

"We are heartbroken for the victims of Hurricane Dorian," said Daniel Odess, President of GlobalPro. "We know all too well what the aftermath of a storm of this stature looks like, and we will do whatever we can to help our neighbors in the Bahamas."

Community charity runs deep in the culture at GlobalPro. When the cameras turn off and the news cycle has moved on, it means even more. Over the years, GlobalPro has donated roofs, food, water, thousands of pounds of supplies and even launched its own initiative, Fresh Kicks & Cuts, supplying sneakers and haircuts to hurricane victims. GlobalPro believes in giving back and will stand strong with the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

GlobalPro will also be offering their services to those affected by the hurricane. It is important to remember that Insurance Companies are betting on policyholders' mismanagement of their claims. The policyholder's responses to insurance company requests, and the timing of those responses, are extremely important. These interactions with the insurance company will determine the home and business owners' chances of recovering the maximum amount for their Hurricane Dorian damages. GlobalPro is able to step in and ensure these claims are properly managed so that maximum recovery is received. To contact GlobalPro for help, please call 855.487.7475.

GlobalPro's International Headquarters are located at 3139 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133. The company also has a regional Orlando office located at 20 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 1100, Orlando, FL 32801. GlobalPro's New York Headquarters are located at 401 Park Avenue South, Suite 824, New York, NY 10016. For more information on GlobalPro, please visit www.getglobalpro.com.

About GlobalPro:

GlobalPro is multidisciplinary professional firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or other calamity. Our family owned and operated international business has represented the interests of policyholders and has recovered more than $1 billion globally for our clients. Under the direction of President Daniel B. Odess, an experienced licensed public adjuster and licensed general contractor, our international company headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in New York and Orlando, provides white-glove service to a select clientele in the United States and around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marni Blickman

786.888.4556

marni@alchemy-agency.com

SOURCE GlobalPro

