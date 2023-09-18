GLOBALPRO NAMES MATTHEW SENGSOURINH PRESIDENT

News provided by

GlobalPro

18 Sep, 2023, 09:01 ET

Leading Insurances Services Firm Prepares for Continued Expansion 

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro announced today the appointment of Matthew Sengsourinh, as President of the Florida office, effective September 18, 2023. Formerly serving as the Senior Vice President, this promotion will serve as part of the company's plans for continued growth. Sengsourinh is an experienced business leader who has worked in senior roles across several industries, including finance and insurance.

Since 2012, Odess has led GlobalPro through a strong growth phase, along with the expansion of services, new verticals and the development of GlobalPro new growth strategy. To date, GlobalPro has recovered over $1 billion globally for their clients and assisted with the placement of thousands of policies. Through an innovative approach to managing risk to recovery, Odess developed GlobalPro into an industry leading insurance services firm. Sengsourinh will report to Odess. 

"I am excited for this next chapter and the energy Matt brings to the GlobalPro family," Odess said. "His drive, creativity, conviction and belief in the process make him an ideal leader to build upon our success. The combination of attention to targeted goals and deep focus while maintaining our core values is paramount to preserving our space as an industry leader. I am confident in Matt's ability to lead the team in both meeting and exceeding these standards."

Most recently, Sengsourinh was Senior Vice President., focusing most of his efforts on the Northeast Region. Prior to being named to that role, he served as Vice President and Partner at Neuberger Berman and Rue One Investments. His business development experience is highlighted by building and growing sales regions in the U.S. and raising over $700 million in capital.

"I am honored to take the reins with this new position," Sengsouirnh said. "I am steadfast in my commitment to the continued success and evolution of the company, and look forward to leading the team towards even greater achievements."

Odess will remain involved in GlobalPro by continuing to support the transition while assuming his new position as CEO of GlobalPro Holdings, LLC, where he will continue the brand expansion by pursuing opportunities in technology and real estate.

About GlobalPro

GlobalPro has placed insurance for hundreds of policyholders and recovered over $1 Billion in claims for our clients. Our unwavering commitment to the policyholder is paramount to our company culture. Our unparalleled, multidisciplinary team leverages the most advanced technology and consistently provides incredible customer service and above all else, exceptional results.

Media Contact:
Matt Brooks
[email protected]

SOURCE GlobalPro

