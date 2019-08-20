GlobalPro Ranks 581 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm, has been recognized as No. 581 on the 38th annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Each year the distinguished publication ranks the 5000 most successful companies in America's dynamic independent small business sector. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. GlobalPro has been recognized for its substantial growth within the last several years.

"GlobalPro is honored to be acknowledged by such a prestigious publication amongst so many other great companies," said Daniel Odess, President of GlobalPro. "We have worked tirelessly to go above and beyond the needs of our clients and are proud of our continued success and expansion."

GlobalPro's tremendous growth can be attributed to the recent addition of a New York Headquarters as well as a regional office in Orlando, Florida to accommodate their increasing client base. Always looking to stay ahead of the curve, GlobalPro's attention to cutting-edge technology has also served as a key component in the company's continued development. Known for their incomparable customer service, diverse team of professionals and outstanding success rate, GlobalPro's expansion serves as a natural next step for the company. Most recently, GlobalPro also announced a 40% increase to their workforce. Thus far, GlobalPro has recovered over $1,000,000,000 for their clients.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held on October 10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

GlobalPro's International Headquarters are located at 3139 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133. The company also has a regional Orlando office located at 20 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 1100, Orlando, FL 32801. GlobalPro's New York Headquarters are located at 401 Park Avenue South, Suite 824, New York, NY 10016. For more information on GlobalPro, please visit www.getglobalpro.com. For more information please call 855.487.7475.

About GlobalPro:

GlobalPro is multidisciplinary professional firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or other calamity. Our family owned and operated international business has represented the interests of policyholders and has recovered more than $1 billion globally for our clients. Under the direction of President Daniel B. Odess, an experienced licensed public adjuster and licensed general contractor, our international company headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in New York and Orlando, provides white-glove service to a select clientele in the United States and around the world.

