GlobalPro Recovers Over $3.5 Million for St. Louis Condominium Association, Inc. from Rockhill Insurance Company

MIAMI, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm has helped to recover a record-breaking win of over $3.5 Million for St. Louis Condominium Association, Inc. from Rockhill Insurance Company for losses related to Hurricane Irma. The jury trial, which began on May 28th, ultimately resulted in a remarkable resolution on June 4th, due to GlobalPro's commitment to advocate tirelessly for their clients, ensuring they are armed with the necessary tools to achieve a just recovery. The decision came at the start of the 2019 storm season. To date, GlobalPro has recovered over $100 million for their clients due to hurricane related damages.

"GlobalPro continues to disrupt the industry by leveraging the diverse expertise of our team as well as proprietary technology to deliver industry-leading results," said Daniel Odess, President of GlobalPro. "Our immediate response to the Association's needs following the storm and our diligent effort to advocate for the interests of St. Louis Condominium Association have brought us an outcome we are thrilled with."

This win comes nearly two years after Hurricane Irma devastated Miami on September 10, 2017. Like many located in South Florida, the St. Louis Condominium Association sustained a severe loss as a result of the hurricane. The Association knew it would need assistance with its insurance claim and immediately contacted insurance expert GlobalPro to help the Association recover the damages from its Insurer. Led by President Daniel Odess, GlobalPro's team arrived at the property within 48 hours of Irma to commence the recovery process and document damages sustained by the property.

GlobalPro quickly recognized the severity of the damages and retained Falcon Engineering Group and DLT Construction as consultants to solidify the claim presentation. Despite the level of documentation submitted to the Insurer, including an engineering report and contractor's estimate, the Insurance Company continued to deny that a payment was necessary by way of unsubstantiated exclusions and low-ball damage evaluation tactics. Moreover, the Insurance Company also insisted that several lengthy inspections and re-inspections were necessary to complete its investigation.

GlobalPro assisted the Association's efforts and attended each of these inspections. Nonetheless, upon completion of its investigation, the Insurer continued to refuse to issue payment, prompting the Association to hire Siegfried Rivera to file suit for breach of contract against its Insurer. In late 2018, more than a year after the storm and only after suit was filed, did Rockhill ultimately deny the Association's claim.

The result of the litigation was a tremendous success for the Association. Through the litigation efforts of the Association's counsel, and with key trial testimony from GlobalPro and its experts, the Association was able to secure a recovery of over $3.5 Million. GlobalPro's claim handling abilities proved superior to the Insurance Company's gamesmanship, ultimately resulting in a victory for the Association, which they can use to restore the property from the severe loss suffered by Hurricane Irma.

"The damages from this storm impacted residents of 134 units, and thus, this win is not only important for this Association, but also for the community as a whole," said Daniel Odess, President of GlobalPro. "It is our hope that this win serves as a precedent for the future and that those devastated by these natural disasters can be given the financial tools to recover more quickly."

