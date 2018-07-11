GlobalPro Recovery Offers Assistance to Policyholders Affected by Hurricane Florence

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalPro Recovery, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm, offers solutions to Hurricane Florence victims with insurance claims that have been delayed, underpaid or denied. As the post-storm industry landscape becomes increasingly confusing, many policyholders miss important deadlines and face other roadblocks to the effective settlement of their claim. GlobalPro can help to combat the policyholder's lingering uncertainty due to the slow claim process and understaffed insurance companies, by stepping in and assisting with the claim.

Insurance Companies are betting on policyholders' mismanagement of their claims, and the Carrier's bottom line benefits from the mistakes. The policyholder's responses to insurance company requests, and the timing of those responses, are extremely important. These interactions with the insurance company will determine the home and business owner's chances of recovering the maximum amount for their Hurricane Florence damages. GlobalPro is able to step in and ensure these claims are properly managed so that maximum recovery is received.

Policyholders must protect themselves by getting answers from GlobalPro Recovery's expert team. The family owned company has represented policyholders for more than a decade and has recovered in excess of $100,000,000 from some of the most devastating storms in history. GlobalPro knows what it takes to get the policyholder back to how they were prior to the loss. In addition, GlobalPro's expert team only works on contingency fee, which means they only get paid if they are able to get a recovery.

"Our team at GlobalPro Recovery is very familiar with the devastation caused by Hurricanes and the necessary attention to detail that is required to properly file a claim for damages," said Daniel Odess, President of GlobalPro Recovery, Inc. "I have seen claims mishandled after so many storms, proven by the nearly 70,000 claims still open from Hurricane Irma. We at GlobalPro want to offer our assistance to those victims of Hurricane Florence to ensure they aren't left in the same circumstances. Our diverse team of lawyers, engineers and contractors and licensed public adjustors are uniquely qualified to fully evaluate losses in order to help our clients quickly recover and rebuild."

GlobalPro Recovery, Inc. is multidisciplinary professional firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or other calamity. We assist with pre-loss planning and documentation, crisis management, the adjustment of insurance claims and coordinating the reconstruction process. Our family owned and operated international business has represented the interest of policyholders and has recovered more than $100,000,000 for our clients. Under the direction of President Daniel B. Odess, an experienced licensed public adjuster and licensed general contractor, our international company provides concierge services to a select clientele in the United States and around the world.

If you or someone you know are interested in GlobalPro's services or just has a question for an experienced Claims Adjusters, simply contact GlobalPro toll free 24/7 at 855-487-7475 or online at www.getglobalpro.com

