GlobalSat Group Partners with Rivada to bring The OuterNET™ to Latin America

MUNICH and BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalsat Group a global provider of mission-critical satellite and wireless connectivity solutions is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide access to a unique next-generation data network for customers in the energy, government, NGO, agriculture, utilities and transportation sectors throughout the Americas and beyond.

Rivada's OuterNET will offer high-speed, low-latency and highly secure connectivity with full global coverage.

Globalsat is an industry leader in mobile and other satellite services providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. Most customers use these services where life or infrastructure are at stake or exceptional circumstances when or where other connectivity networks cannot operate reliably or at all.

The increasing demand for resilient connectivity is fast outpacing the current infrastructure used to carry it in terms of latency, bandwidth, speed and security.

Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the "OuterNET™" is a unique next-generation architecture combing inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with global coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data over a large distribution of sites.

Globalsat Group will add Rivada's OuterNET™ seamless connectivity to its diverse roster of mission-critical solutions, as an option to ramp up performance and increase customer efficiency. This connectivity is particularly well suited to remote geographic installation use cases requiring real-time applications and monitoring regardless of location, when high bandwidth, reduced latency and improved security are required.

"Globalsat CEO, Alberto Palacios, said: "Rivada's OuterNET™ will deliver ultra-secure and reliable connectivity anywhere in the world and is particularly relevant for business and government operations within our footprint. We are very excited with this partnership, which will allow our current and future customers to access the enormous improvements this unique LEO constellation will provide over legacy infrastructure, as we strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance our customers' experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be working with such an innovative company as Globalsat and honored to be chosen as their enterprise grade LEO operator for Latin America. The OuterNET™, a completely new type of LEO constellation, allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of 'gap-filler' and this fully inter-connected space network, independent of terrestrial infrastructure, is rapidly becoming the network of choice for resilient and secure communications."

Rivada's OuterNET™ will solve essential connectivity challenges and open up new opportunities for business communications globally. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true OuterNET™ a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. is www.rivadaspace.com

About Globalsat Group

Globalsat Group is the industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. The multi-country organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism.

Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other connectivity networks cannot operate reliably or at all. Globalsat is committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by its recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact Innovation category.

Globalsat Group is the vehicle for its partners and customers, providing regulatory compliance to accomplish market access across the Pan-American region, thus facilitating our partners and customers in conducting business in Latin America. We also offer a seamless logistics experience through our Distribution hub in Miami and our affiliated offices in the US, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru.

Innovation is at the heart of our business. We constantly strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance our customers' experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments. Our commitment to high performance drives us to deliver reliable and cost-effective services that exceed our customers' expectations.

Globalsat is also the recipient of several industry awards, including the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA). The company was named "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and Globalsat Group through its office in Brazil has received the Great Place To Work distinction for five years in a row, ranking among the top 120 companies in Brazil in 2022.

As an industry leader in satellite communication solutions, Globalsat Group continues to innovate and provide reliable and cost-effective services to businesses and governments around the world.

www.globalsat.com

