GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Named One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB), a worldwide leader in the secure movement and integration of data, today announced it has been named one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The awards program is an employee survey project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), The Texas Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Best Companies Group. The 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list is made up of 100 companies, and this is the eighth time GlobalSCAPE has been named in the prestigious list.

"It is an honor to be repeatedly recognized as one of Texas' best places to work," said Mark Hood, Chief Operating Officer at GlobalSCAPE. "We have worked hard to build a high-performance culture dedicated to client success and our operating results over the past year reflect this focus. This award is a testimony to the men and women at GlobalSCAPE, a team committed to providing clients unmatched data transfer solutions that make business flow brilliantly."

GlobalSCAPE offers innovative employee programs, excellent benefits and competitive compensation to retain top talent. Standard perks such as training, individual development programs and tuition reimbursement are just a few ways that GlobalSCAPE emphasizes its commitment to professional growth and company culture.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, GlobalSCAPE enables companies to increase business agility by unleashing the power of data. From line-of-business stakeholders struggling to connect multiple cloud applications, to IT professionals tasked with integrating partner data into homegrown or legacy systems, GlobalSCAPE flexibly provides cloud services known for automating workloads, securing data, and integrating multiple applications, all while enhancing visibility to those who need it.

GlobalSCAPE has also been previously named a top workplace by Computerworld, the San Antonio Business Journal and the San Antonio Express-News, among others. Last year, GlobalSCAPE was named one of the "Top 30 Most Valuable Companies to Watch in 2019" by CIO Bulletin.

