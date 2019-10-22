GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB), a worldwide leader in the secure movement and integration of data, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million, a 12.8% increase when compared with revenue of $9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The revenue increase is attributable to the company-wide focus on our flagship EFT platform product. Gross margin was $8.6 million, or 85% of total revenue, compared to $7.5 million, or 83% of total revenue in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 28% to $4.4 million, compared to $6.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million compared to $1 million for the third quarter of 2018. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.05 for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.2 million compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The Company had no debt, and cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.4 million, at September 30, 2019. The Company had 17,371,375 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019.

"We are pleased to have achieved another $10 million revenue quarter," said Robert Alpert, Chairman of GlobalSCAPE's Board of Directors and Interim CEO. "Revenue in the third quarter was up 12.8%. We generated $5.2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $0.19 in earnings per share on a fully diluted basis. The Company's balance sheet remains strong with $13.4 million of cash and we are confident in our ability to generate significant free cash flow in future periods. Although we did not repurchase shares in the third quarter, we will continue to monitor capital markets for opportunities to repurchase shares and consider other actions designed to enhance shareholder value."

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Total Other Income/Expense, Depreciation, Amortization, and Share-Based Compensation Expense) to provide a view of income and expenses that is supplemental and secondary to the primary assessment of net income (loss) as presented in the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income.

Prior to 2018, we did not add back the amortization of capitalized software development costs in our Adjusted EBITDA computation. In 2018, after researching the methods used by other software companies, we changed our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA to include the amortization of capitalized software development cost in order to enhance the comparability of the computation to that of our peers. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA previously reported to the current presentation is provided at the end of this release.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. It should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) presented on our condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and when assessing our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or without a simultaneous reading and consideration of our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this release.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 3,580

$ 998

$ 9,633

$ 656 Add (subtract) items to determine Adjusted EBITDA:













Income tax expense 736

281

2,409

386 Interest (income) expense, net (29)

93

(83)

(63) Depreciation and amortization:













Total depreciation and amortization 419

522

1,335

1,641 Share-based compensation expense 536

110

1,985

972















Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,242

$ 2,004

$ 15,279

$ 3,592

Previously Reported EBITDA Reconciliation



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2018 Adjusted EBITDA as previously reported $ 1,544

$ 2,133 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 460

1,459 Adjusted EBITDA as now reported $ 2,004

$ 3,592

