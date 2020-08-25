GlobalSCAPE's Head of Administrative Services Honored in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB) today announced that Leah Webb, head of the company's administrative services, received prestigious recognition in the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Webb was named a Bronze Stevie recipient in the Human Resources Executive of the Year category.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers, human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help create great places to work. More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

"For more than a decade, Leah has served as a steadfast source of leadership for the GlobalSCAPE family," said GlobalSCAPE COO Mark Hood. "This recognition underscores her long-time commitment to our employees and making GlobalSCAPE not only a great place to work, but a great place to thrive. This latest honor for Leah and the company comes amid a string of awards recognizing GlobalSCAPE as an innovator in the industry that prioritizes employee growth."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 winners are available at www.stevieawards.com/HR.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB) is a pioneer in securing and automating the movement and integration of data seamlessly in, around and outside your business, between applications, people and places, in and out of the cloud. GlobalSCAPE provides cloud services that automate your work, secure your data, and integrate your applications – while giving visibility to those who need it. GlobalSCAPE makes business flow brilliantly. Visit www.globalscape.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "projected," "estimated," and "potential," among others. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Because actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold GlobalSCAPE's securities. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the ability to timely satisfy the conditions to the closing of the tender offer; market demand for new and existing products; increased marketplace competition; disruption to manufacturing operations or supply chain; failure to successfully execute and integrate acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; changes in governmental laws and regulations, including taxes; political, economic, and/or financial market conditions; risks and uncertainties related to international operations; disruptions, failures or security breaches of information technology infrastructure; the ability to hire, engage and retain a talented global workforce; and the ability to realize expected cost savings and operating efficiencies associated with strategic initiatives or restructuring programs. All information in this press release is as of August 25, 2020. GlobalSCAPE does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in expectations.

