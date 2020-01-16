GlobalSign Achieves ISO27001 and ISO22301 Certifications

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the company has achieved the prestigious ISO27001 (information security management) as well as ISO22301 (business continuity management) certificates from the British Standard Institute (BSI) Group upon successful completion of a formal and extensive audit process. Not only is GlobalSign one of the only global CA's to achieve ISO27001 certification, but it is now one of the first to complete both ISO27001 and ISO22301 certifications.

GlobalSign received the certifications upon its first ISO attempt, showcasing the completeness and rigor of its information security and business continuity program. Understanding that information must be meticulously managed, controlled, protected - and readily available given its significant impact on both end-customers and products -- GlobalSign holds a dedicated team which oversees the company's information security and business continuity program.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is evidence that GlobalSign has met rigorous international standards in ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of resources and data entrusted to GlobalSign care.

The ISO 22301:2012 certificate has been awarded in recognition of the steps GlobalSign has taken to implement processes which will provide continuity across all operations during disruptive events. This international standard is designed to keep businesses operational during the most challenging and unexpected circumstances, such as natural disasters, IT failures, supply chain disruptions, government interventions, or other threats.

"By achieving both certifications, we can provide an additional level of assurance for companies looking to work with a Certificate Authority, especially those at the enterprise level. The certifications also further validate our commitment to the protection of customer information," said Arvid Vermote, Chief Information Security Officer, GlobalSign. "Our goal is to ensure that our systems and operations are functioning at the highest possible levels, enabling us to continuously provide an outstanding level of service to our customers."

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO Cloud KK and GMO Internet Group , GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

