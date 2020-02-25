GlobalSign and Infineon Combine Forces to Strengthen IoT Device Identity and Trustworthiness for Simplified, Seamless Enrollment into Microsoft Azure IoT Hub

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), and semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG, today announced a solution that secures, simplifies, and streamlines device enrollment into Microsoft Azure IoT Hub and IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service. The collaboration eases complex device identity integration challenges and delivers a proven path for IoT device security literally from chip to cloud.

Central to the solution is the cross-signing of Infineon's on-premises CA, by GlobalSign's globally recognized and WebTrust audited CA, expanding the trustworthiness of the endorsement certificates that Infineon self-issues and flashes onto each of their OPTIGATM TPM SLM 9670, and making them verifiable up to the GlobalSign Root CA. With a globally recognized and trusted endorsement certificate, each Infineon TPM can then connect to GlobalSign's IoT Edge Enroll Registration Authority on the IoT Identity Platform anytime throughout their lifecycle to be seamlessly enrolled into Azure with verifiable identity and security confidence.

"A healthy and secure IoT ecosystem is stronger with strategic partners who innovate and collaborate," said Lancen LaChance, Vice President IoT Solutions, GlobalSign. "GlobalSign and key technology partners like Infineon and Microsoft Azure foster success for our mutual customers. Together we have built a competitive advantage for IoT device manufacturers, system integrators and operators that gives them a secure, seamless path to Azure enrollment."

"Unique device identities are essential to connect securely to the cloud," said Juergen Rebel, Vice President and General Manager Embedded Security at Infineon Technologies. "With our new OPTIGATM TPM integration kit, you can connect your device securely to Microsoft Azure IoT in less than an hour."

The result is that the process of secure device enrollment into Azure services is streamlined and simplified.

"All devices enrolled into Microsoft Azure require authenticated identities, so the importance of strong, secure device identities is crucial," said Sam George, Corporate Vice President of Azure IoT, Microsoft Corp. "Infineon and GlobalSign have minimized the effort needed for system integrators and solution operators to securely enroll their devices into Azure, helping everyone in the supply chain. It delivers a secure, low-touch option for Azure enrollment."

Adding a cross-signed TPM into the supply chain also offers a unique opportunity to align secure device identity with a device's origin at production, hardening device identity and authentication, while expanding trust in the ecosystem at every stage in the device identity lifecycle, anywhere downstream.

Azure IoT Hub provides a cloud-hosted solution backend to connect virtually any device and enables highly secure and reliable communication between your IoT application and the devices it manages.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2019 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of €8.0 billion with around 41,400 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO Cloud KK and GMO Internet Group , GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

GlobalSign Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

GlobalSign

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

Infineon Media Relations Contact

Karin Braeckle

Infineon Technologies AG

Media Relations Manager

Office: +49 89 234 23424

Email: Karin.Braeckle@infineon.com

SOURCE GlobalSign; Infineon Technologies

Related Links

https://www.globalsign.com

