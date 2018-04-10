GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Founded by Adobe in 2016, the Cloud Signature Consortium is an international group of leading industry and academic experts committed to building a new, open standard for cloud-based digital signatures across mobile and web – allowing anyone to digitally sign documents from anywhere. The standard benefits business and organizations around the world that need to comply with the most demanding electronic signature regulations like eIDAS. By joining the Cloud Signature Consortium and the Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program, GlobalSign will be better able to provide digital signing services to a wide-reaching market through standards, integrations and strong partnerships.

"GlobalSign is extremely pleased to join the Cloud Signature Consortium, as well as Adobe's Cloud Signature Partner Program," said Nadim Farah, product manager, Digital Signing Service, GlobalSign. "We believe that our partnership with Adobe will enhance our customers' experiences. The services offered by our other Cloud Signature Consortium partners will enable us to bring our trust services to a wider market, as well as contribute to future iterations of the Consortium's activities and standards."

GlobalSign makes digital signatures accessible to companies of all sizes via a seamless integration with Adobe Sign and partnership with the Cloud Signature Consortium. GlobalSign documents are compatible and automatically trusted by Adobe Sign, making it easier for organizations to provide signing capabilities to their employees and customers.

For more details, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/digital-signatures/cloud-signatures/

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

About GMO Cloud KK

GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit http://ir.gmocloud.com/english/.

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet services industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also comprises the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and mobile entertainment products. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit http://www.gmo.jp/en/.

