GlobalSign's Cloud-Based, Highly Scalable PKI Solution Integrated with Arm Mbed Cloud

GlobalSign has built a class leading, managed PKI platform to address the next generation certificate needs of the IoT. The GlobalSign platform offers the industry's fastest certificate issuance capabilities of more than 3,000 certificate issuances per second along with unmatched certificate management volume. To complement this high performance, GlobalSign offers a simple and modern restful API to consume these Certificate Authority (CA) services. This enables technical partners and application developers to quickly and easily integrate PKI services into their offering.

"IoT security is an industry-wide challenge requiring a collaborative approach to securing devices across their entire lifecycle, while also reducing the friction organizations face with deploying and managing their implementations," said Hima Mukkamala, GM, IoT Cloud Services, Arm. "The GlobalSign and Mbed Cloud integration allows organizations to leverage their existing identity infrastructure when securely authenticating their IoT devices, reducing complexity and providing additional flexibility."

GlobalSign and Arm initially announced a partnership last year for enhanced IoT security.

"Today's announcement speaks to the progress we have made in the last year to deliver IoT-driven services," said Minoru Karasawa, Group Chief Technology Officer, GlobalSign. "Arm is demonstrating leadership through building, adopting, and natively integrating world class security into their ecosystem. Making it easy and clear to IoT developers how to incorporate proper security into their solutions starting at the design and POC stage that can scale to billions of devices is essential."

Arm Mbed IoT Device Platform

The Arm Mbed IoT Device Platform provides an operating system, cloud services, tools and development ecosystem needed for IoT device and application development, secure device management, provisioning and connectivity. With the Mbed Platform, organizations can significantly reduce IoT application development time, and securely connect, manage and update their IoT devices in the public or private cloud, on-premise or in hybrid environments.

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Everything (IoE). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

About GMO Cloud KK

GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit http://ir.gmocloud.com/english/.

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet services industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also comprises the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and mobile entertainment products. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit http://www.gmo.jp/en/.

Media Relations Contact:

Amy Krigman

GlobalSign

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7091

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalsigns-cloud-based-highly-scalable-pki-solution-integrated-with-arm-mbed-cloud-300633834.html

SOURCE GlobalSign

Related Links

https://www.globalsign.com/en

