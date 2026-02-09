GlobalStake Introduces Institutional-Grade Access Platform for Bitcoin Yield Strategies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalStake, a leading bare-metal infrastructure digital asset infrastructure provider, announced today the launch of its Bitcoin Yield Gateway, a new platform designed to give institutional clients streamlined access to curated, risk-managed Bitcoin yield strategies through a single, unified interface.

While institutional interest in Bitcoin yield is strong, accessing multiple strategies traditionally required separate due diligence processes, repeated KYC/KYB onboarding, distinct legal arrangements, and ongoing operational maintenance — often across non-standardized systems.

GlobalStake's Bitcoin Yield Gateway resolves this challenge by acting as an aggregation and access layer. It provides:

Unified access to multiple Bitcoin yield providers.

yield providers. Enterprise-grade integration layer for custodians and exchanges via API.

Preservation of client choice and strategy transparency.

A continuously evolving platform where strategies can be added or removed as market conditions change.

The strategies range from target yields of 4% to 14% net APY. Custodians and exchanges have signaled strong interest, with several partners committed to launching integrations, and client demand is already building behind the platform.

"Gaining exposure to Bitcoin yield shouldn't require institutions to stitch together a dozen relationships just to get started," said Dr. Jordan Knecht, GlobalStake Head of Institutional Strategy. "GlobalStake's role is not to manufacture yield, but to professionalize access through a curated, risk-managed aggregator."

The Bitcoin yield strategies were rigorously curated from a pool of more than 30 providers. GlobalStake focused on providers demonstrating operational maturity, coherent risk frameworks, and scalable strategies grounded in real-world financial practices.

These yield strategies typically leverage mechanisms familiar to institutional finance, including fully collateralized lending, market-neutral and delta-neutral positioning, quantitative arbitrage, institutional market-making, and actively risk-managed trading programs. They do not rely on protocol inflation, uncollateralized lending, or wrapped-asset dependency.

Strategy providers retain responsibility for execution and risk management, while clients retain discretion over allocations. The Bitcoin Yield Gateway is available today to qualified institutional clients, custodians, and exchanges.

About GlobalStake

GlobalStake is an institutional-grade Web3 infrastructure provider, delivering bare-metal performance, a dedicated global network, SOC 2 Type II-certified security, and compliance-first solutions. GlobalStake is a trusted staking yield partner to many of the world's leading custodians, exchanges, and wallet providers–including Ledger, BitGo, Anchorage Digital, Crypto.com , and more.

