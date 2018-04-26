Globalstar (GSAT) ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Globalstar, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

On April 25, 2018, Globalstar announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Thermo Acquisitions. Under the terms of the agreement, the following assets will be combined with Globalstar: metro fiber provider FiberLight, LLC, 15.5 million shares of CenturyLink, Inc. common stock) and $100 million of cash and minority investments in complementary businesses and assets of $25 million in exchange for Globalstar. Thermo Acquisition, Inc. is controlled by Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Globalstar. At closing, the parent company will be renamed Thermo Companies, Inc.

The investigation concerns whether the Globalstar board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the merger

If you are a shareholder of Globalstar and believe (1) the merger benefits management more than the shareholders, and (2) you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

