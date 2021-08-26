GlobalStep Appoints Tim Zanni to its Board of Directors

"GlobalStep has an impressive track record in helping its clients deliver immersive and engaging digital experiences," commented Tim Zanni. "With strong growth in its core Video Games and Digital Products markets, it is clear the company's largest opportunities lie ahead. I look forward to helping GlobalStep along this journey."

Mr. Zanni, who has over 38 years of global experience, was the Global Leader of KPMG's Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice. In addition to providing leadership to this global practice, Mr. Zanni personally led key engagements for some of the firm's largest technology clients. Mr. Zanni previously served as the firm's Silicon Valley Managing Partner for seven years and, before that, held a leadership role in KPMG's New York office.

Mr. Zanni is an expert on disruptive trends and innovation hubs in the tech industry and has been a key supporter of diversity and inclusion through his work with underrepresented students at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, and with students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Mr. Zanni also founded KPMG's Building a Diverse Board program in 2012 to connect aspiring female board members with current corporate board members.

"As GlobalStep accelerates its growth strategy in its core markets and expands its service delivery footprint, Tim's extensive technology experience as lead advisor to some of the world's largest technology, media and telecommunications brands will be invaluable," said Gagan Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalStep. "Tim also shares our passion for excellence in service delivery and diversity in the workplace. Our clients in the video games and digital product sectors will benefit as we support their core mission of creating immersive digital experiences and their success around the world," he added.

GlobalStep partners with the world's leading game studios and innovative brands. Whether it is a game, an app, platform, or a transformative initiative, GlobalStep's end-to-end expertise and global team helps bring compelling and high impact digital experiences to life, fast and flawless. Serving leading and disruptive clients since 2007, the company uses proprietary tools, frameworks, data analytics and its deep client experience to define and deliver contextualized technology solutions across the product and customer lifecycle. Its services include Digital and Cloud Solutions, Digital Assurance, Localization, Data Solutions and Insights, and Player and Customer Support. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, GlobalStep operates globally with service locations in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.

