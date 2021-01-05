GlobalStep Expands into New 17,000 Square-Foot Facility in Montreal's Mile End

MONTREAL, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalStep, a leading global provider of Technology Services to the Games Industry, today announced its new Center of Excellence for testing, deployment and the complete lifecycle management of games, located in the heart of Montreal's Mile End neighborhood. The opening aligns with GlobalStep's commitment to additional rapid growth and expansion in the region.

The 17,000 sq. ft. facility has been custom designed and is home to GlobalStep's Center of Excellence for Games QA, Localization, and Localization QA lines of service, as well as AR/VR testing. Located at 5800 Saint Denis, the space lays the foundation for GlobalStep to build closer ties and provide greater global support to its growing customer base.

"We would not be able to achieve this level of success and rapid growth without the faith, confidence and trust that our clients have bestowed upon us," says Gagan Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalStep. "Our amazing team in Montreal who constantly deliver the highest quality work to our clients while keeping the needs, well-being, and safety of our people in mind, deserve all the credit. We look forward to hiring and developing more local talent as part of the GlobalStep family, since Montreal is a global hub for interactive entertainment."

The new Center of Excellence enables GlobalStep to better serve its clients while adhering to the highest industry compliance and security standards. It provides a variety of collaboration configurations that help drive closer client interactions. The ability to easily support customers across virtual, remote or onsite working environments is a key differentiator for GlobalStep.

"Montreal gives us access to vibrant ecosystem of clients as well as a highly skilled workforce, helping to ensure our continued growth," says Simon Neicheril, Chief Financial Officer of GlobalStep. "We also appreciate all the support from the various government agencies who understand the contribution we are making to the city's economic development. This is a significant investment for GlobalStep that will benefit everyone locally but resonate globally."

The state-of-the-art IT infrastructure also enables teams within GlobalStep to easily transition to a work-from-home environment during COVID-19 while serving customers without interruption. Post-COVID, GlobalStep envisions a judicious blend of work-from-home and office methodologies in its future growth and expansion plans.

