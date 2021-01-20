GlobalStep Expands UK Presence to Support Future Growth

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalStep, a leading global provider of Technology Services, today announced the opening of its new QA Labs in the Farnborough Business Park, a quick commute from London. The Labs will serve as GlobalStep's Centre of Usability Testing in the UK. The Labs provide state of the art IT infrastructure that supports work-from-home employees while integrating them with the company's secure Test Location in Farnborough.

"It is our intent to open additional satellite offices in different regions of the UK to support our business growth while accessing local talent in a work-from-home environment nationally," says Sanjiv Ahluwalia, Managing Director of GlobalStep's UK operations. "With surging demand for usability and functionality testing of apps, software, websites and games, having access to talented QA professionals in the UK is vital for the growth of our business. We have already created close to 30 full-time positions over the past few months alone and foresee substantial growth by the end of the year."

The new office is centrally located, minutes from the M25 and 34 minutes away from London by train. The historic structure and former Royal Aircraft Establishment (RAE) factory is at the centre of a vibrant business community offering GlobalStep employees easy access to public transportation, restaurants and shops.

"We couldn't be more excited to be expanding out of the offices acquired through our legacy acquisition," says Ben Gunstone, Director of Business Development for GlobalStep. "Once we get past this pandemic, our employees will definitely be taking advantage of all these amenities and supporting the local community. Farnborough is a brilliant location, with access to many universities across the south coast, M3 corridor and west London to draw upon for talented and passionate testers."

The expansion supports the company's work-from-home policy during COVID-19 while continuing to serve customers without compromising on quality, security or work continuity. Post-COVID, GlobalStep envisions a hybrid model where employees have the flexibility to work-from-home or onsite at the office.

About GlobalStep

A leading global provider of Technology Services, the company provides end-to-end product life cycle solutions to the Games Industry. This portfolio of services includes Quality Assurance, Development Support, Localisation, and Player Support. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, GlobalStep operates worldwide with service locations in North America, UK, Europe and Asia. www.globalstep.com.

Contact: Julie Goldsman, PR & Communications, GlobalStep, [email protected]

SOURCE GlobalStep

