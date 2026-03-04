GLOBALSYS and PALOMAR Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Wireless Audio Communications for Military Aircrafts

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBALSYS and PALOMAR announces a strategic partnership to combine their audio management and communications expertise to deliver advanced wireless audio systems for military aircraft operating in harsh, high–noise environments. The collaboration targets military operators, offering mission crews reliable, full–duplex, hands–free voice communications that maintain clarity and performance in the most demanding embarked conditions.

GLOBALSYS

Together, the partners set a new standard of wireless audio performance, delivering the following key benefits:

Full–duplex, hands–free communication for simultaneous, natural conversation among crew members.

for simultaneous, natural conversation among crew members. Robust performance in high–noise environments to support mission–critical operations.

to support mission–critical operations. Enhanced crew efficiency and safety through seamless, reliable audio connectivity.

through seamless, reliable audio connectivity. Tailored solutions optimized for each platform and operational need.

Rémi Doutriaux, President and CEO of GLOBALSYS, said: "We are excited to partner with PALOMAR to offer our unique wireless communication solutions to critical mission crews. This collaboration opens new opportunities to enhance crew efficiency, safety, and operational performance in challenging environments."

Iad Al-Dahleh, VP of Sales & Marketing at PALOMAR, added: "Through this partnership with GLOBALSYS, Palomar combines its deep, proven audio and crew communications expertise with best-in-class wireless technologies to deliver next-generation, highly reliable solutions for military operators worldwide."

Founded in 1997, GLOBALSYS has focused on wireless communications and is one of the leading OEMs, offering outstanding technology for mission-critical communications in the harshest environments.

Since the 1970s, Palomar Products has delivered mission-critical, secure communications and audio management solutions for aerospace, defense, and government platforms worldwide. Known for high-reliability designs and open, modular, and scalable architectures, Palomar enables seamless crew communications in the most demanding operational environments.

