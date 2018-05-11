GlobalTranz Names Truckstop.com Technology Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Truckstop.com has been named the GlobalTranz Technology Partner of the Year. The award was presented to Truckstop.com during GlobalTranz' annual Freight Agent Conference held April 4-6 in Scottsdale, AZ.

The Technology Provider of the Year Award goes to a provider whose technology has made a substantial impact on the GlobalTranz network and the logistics industry. Specific award selection criteria included:

Peter Jass from Truckstop.com accepting the award. Dave Bush - SVP, Carrier Relation of Globaltranz to the left. Bob Farrell - Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz to the right.

Developing innovative technology and solutions to help transform the logistics industry

Drives operational efficiency within the GlobalTranz network

Enables GlobalTranz to drive value for customers

Strong business partnership – provides exceptional customer service, problem solving, dependability, and is a long-term partner

"Truckstop.com has been a valuable long-term partner and we're pleased to recognize their achievements with our Technology Provider of the Year Award for the second consecutive year," said GlobalTranz chairman and CEO Bob Farrell. "We share a commitment to pioneering technology that is transforming the logistics industry. The combination of our technology platforms drive efficiency and cost savings into supply chains, and help businesses create competitive advantages."

Farrell cited Truckstop.com's innovative technology solutions, exceptional customer service, and the overall value Truckstop.com brings to the industry as additional reasons Truckstop.com was chosen.

"To be recognized by one of the transportation industry's technology leaders is truly an honor," Truckstop.com Chief Commercial Officer Bill Vitti said. "And to be recognized for two years running is a testament to the commitment Truckstop.com and GlobalTranz have to helping each other grow and succeed in this fast-paced transportation market."

"GlobalTranz is on track to be a billion-dollar brokerage in 2018, and Truckstop.com is proud to be a contributing partner in its growth and success," continued Vitti.



About Truckstop.com: Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight. Visit www.truckstop.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @trckstopdotcom.

About GlobalTranz: GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time. Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000 shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S. For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

