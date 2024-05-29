GlobalVetLink and CareVet Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Veterinary Operations

AMES, Iowa and ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink (GVL), a leader in digital animal health compliance solutions, and CareVet, a nationwide network of veterinary clinics, are pleased to announce their newly formed partnership that will see CareVet clinics utilizing the innovative GVL Compliance Assistant platform. This collaboration aims to enhance clinic operations and health compliance, particularly in facilitating domestic and international pet travel.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in veterinary health management by integrating GlobalVetLink's comprehensive digital compliance solutions with CareVet's commitment to exceptional veterinary care. By adopting the GVL Compliance Assistant platform, CareVet clinics will streamline critical processes, reduce administrative burdens, and improve the overall experience for pet owners and veterinary professionals alike.

"The integration of GVL's Compliance Assistant into our clinics represents a differentiated solution providing additional advances in our operational capabilities," said Sara Gladstein, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at CareVet. "This tool will not only enhance our service delivery but also ensure compliance with health regulations, which is paramount in providing top-notch care to the pets and families we serve."

GlobalVetLink's platform offers a suite of tools designed to simplify the management of health certificates, vaccination records, and other regulatory requirements. For CareVet, this means quicker turnaround times for health documents, allowing veterinarians to focus more on patient care and less on paperwork.

"We are excited to partner with CareVet and support their clinics across the country with our technology," stated Aaron Avery, Chief Revenue Officer at GlobalVetLink. "This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing animal health through innovation and collaboration."

The GVL Compliance Assistant will be rolled out in CareVet clinics starting in May 2024. GlobalVetLink and CareVet believe this partnership will set a new standard in veterinary services, ensuring pets and their owners receive the best care and support wherever their journeys take them.

About CareVet:

CareVet is a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals operating in 35+ states with more than 2,500 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that serve their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions.

