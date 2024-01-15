GlobalVetLink Announces Major Product Update

News provided by

GlobalVetLink

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Revolutionary SmartCert technology adds digital authenticity, verification, and SOC-2 security to all GlobalVetLink electronic animal health compliance documents.

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink (GVL), the trusted name in digital compliance solutions for animal health, has announced a sweeping set of enhancements to the GVL Compliance Assistant platform aimed at digital security. GlobalVetLink's new SmartCert technology adds verifiable digital fraud protection, automated certificate routing, and secure sharing, all built on GVL's SOC-2 secure platform.

"GlobalVetLink is the only platform in digital animal health that meets state and federal security standards for digital compliance documentation," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of GlobalVetLink. "Our new GVL SmartCert enabled documents will be verifiable throughout the chain of custody, which we think is essential to the integrity of the entire animal health compliance and disease tracking regulatory environment."

GVL SmartCert includes a series of document-embedded capabilities that are transparent to the end-user while securing the document from modification, reproduction, fraud, or tampering. The patent-pending capabilities include four key elements:

  • Fraud Resistance – Proactive tools to identify and curb fraudulent creation and use, SmartCert equips end-users and government agencies to verify certificate authenticity instantly online.
  • Advanced Watermarking – Document integrity is indexed and tracked at the digital level and through a visible validation watermark.
  • Intelligent Routing – Ensures each certificate reaches the required regulatory authority. Compliance documents are automatically routed to appropriate federal, state, and local authorities, mitigating misrouting and minimizing manual effort.
  • Secure Sharing – Protecting users' data and privacy, SmartCert-enabled GVL certificates offer verified access for animal owners, service providers like groomers or dog sitters, and direct compliant cloud access from practice management systems.

GVL SmartCert will be available first with the newly introduced GVL Rabies Vaccination Certificate, which automates and streamlines Rabies Vaccination Certificate preparation and automatically files it with the appropriate state or municipality-level animal health office. Current customers, including veterinary clinics and state and federal agencies, should contact GlobalVetLink directly to enroll in the Early Access program.

Attendees at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) in Orlando can visit with the GlobalVetLink team at booth #540 to experience the latest advancements in the GVL Compliance Assistant platform. Visit the GlobalVetLink website to learn about the new features, sign up for platform demos, or subscribe for further product update notifications.

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com.

Media Inquires: Becca Johnson, 515-817-5075, [email protected]

SOURCE GlobalVetLink

Also from this source

GlobalVetLink Announces Integration with The Jockey Club InCompass Solutions

GlobalVetLink Announces Integration with The Jockey Club InCompass Solutions

GlobalVetLink and The Jockey Club InCompass Solutions have partnered to streamline the creation of equine health and movement certificates for...
GlobalVetLink Announces New GVL Pet TravelPass Feature for Streamlining EU Transit Certificate Creation

GlobalVetLink Announces New GVL Pet TravelPass Feature for Streamlining EU Transit Certificate Creation

GlobalVetLink is pleased to announce that its Compliance Assistant Platform now includes EU Transit Certificates, further simplifying the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.