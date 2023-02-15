GlobalVetLink Announces Partnership with The Veterinary Cooperative

The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) has endorsed the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform to their veterinary practices to streamline pet travel appointments

AMES, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Cooperative has partnered with GlobalVetLink to add the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant to their veterinary practices portfolio of services. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. Adding the GlobalVetLink platform to a veterinary hospital's suite of tools allows for seamless compliance and increased efficiency for veterinarians and hospital staff.

"TVC is thrilled to partner with GlobalVetLink. As the nation's leader in digital animal records, they will be an excellent addition to the TVC portfolio by providing another service that assists our independent shareholders become more efficient in their day to day activities while also providing an additional revenue source," said Travis Bender, Director of Strategic Accounts, The Veterinary Cooperative.

The GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform is used by over 10,000 veterinary practices for creation and electronic submission of compliant health records for companion, production, and equine focused practices. The GVL Pet TravelPass automates regulatory research with built-in intelligent rule checking to streamline International and Hawaii pet travel. This replaces time consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services.

"We are excited to welcome The Veterinary Cooperative practices to the GlobalVetLink family," said Gary Ambrosino, Chief Executive Officer at GlobalVetLink. "With our easy-to-use technology, we are able to help veterinary practices streamline complicated processes. The world of paper certificates continues to bog down practices and often opens them up to compliance challenges. With the GlobalVetLink platform, TVC members will save thousands of hours per year. Time savings efforts are very important to our industry and we are excited to be able to assist TVC members in streamlining their compliance processes to save valuable time."

GlobalVetLink is the leading digital animal health company. Over 180 million animals per year in the pet travel, equine, and production animal sectors utilize GlobalVetLink's health records for state, federal, and international animal health compliance. Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink empowers and supports people to provide the best in animal care and safety. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. The Certificate Creator is the core of the platform and is managed by an intelligent Compliance Engine that verifies all certificates are compliant with state, federal and international rules and regulations. The GVL Health Record stores data for easy repeat certificate creation and ensures streamlined access to completed certificates. The Compliance Assistant platform automatically submits key animal health certificates to all 50 state animal health offices, and streamlines the submission to USDA-APHIS for international pet travel . Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

About The Veterinary Cooperative

The Veterinary Cooperative fosters relationships with privately owned veterinary hospitals and business partners to elevate the future of independent veterinary practice ownership. TVC is owned by nearly 4,000 independent veterinary hospitals nationwide that leverage the cooperative to negotiate more favorable supplier pricing, create educational content, shared resources and strengthen the collective voice of the independent veterinary community.

