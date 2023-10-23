GlobalVetLink Announces Platform Compatibility with RFID Readers

News provided by

GlobalVetLink

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Veterinarians utilizing the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform can easily upload animal ID information collected using RFID Readers.

AMES, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink knows the importance of accurate animal ID information for disease traceability. To further assist veterinarians using the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform in ensuring accuracy, GlobalVetLink has announced compatibility with RFID Readers to easily upload animal ID information to the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform.

Designed with the veterinarian in mind, the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant is an all-inclusive platform that simplifies certificate creation and record keeping. The platform increases productivity and reduces errors by monitoring applicable state, federal, and international regulatory requirements. Through the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant, veterinary clinics can more efficiently generate accurate and compliant animal health and movement documents.

"Highlighting how the GlobalVetLink platform is capable of utilizing animal ID data collected through RFID Readers is another way we are helping our customers become more efficient when completing required regulatory tasks," said Stacey Noe, GlobalVetLink Director of Product. "We are excited to showcase this compatibility and help our veterinarians further streamline their workflows."

Animal ID information collected through RFID Readers can be used in certificates created through GlobalVetLink, making creating Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs) easier than ever. The GVL Compliance Assistant platform is compatible with the following wands:

  • ALLFLEX - AWR300 StickReader
  • Datamars - SRS2 and XRS2 Stick Readers
  • Destron Fearing - Global Pocket Reader+
  • Shearwell Data - SDL440S Stick Reader

To learn more and view training resources for the RFID Readers compatible with the GVL Compliance Assistant platform, visit globalvetlink.com/rfid-readers.

About GlobalVetLink

Over 10,000 veterinary practices use the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform to create and electronically submit compliant health records for companion, production, and equine-focused practices. The latest addition to the GVL product line is The GVL Pet TravelPass, which automates the creation of International and Hawaii pet travel certificates using a sophisticated SmartEngine™ expert system. The platform replaces time-consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com.

Media Inquires: Rebecca Haugland, 515-817-5075, rhaugland@globalvetlink.com

SOURCE GlobalVetLink

Also from this source

BetterVet and GlobalVetLink Partner for In-Home Pet Travel Services

BetterVet and GlobalVetLink Partner for In-Home Pet Travel Services

GlobalVetLink, the industry leader in software productivity solutions for veterinary compliance, and BetterVet are working to simplify and streamline ...
GlobalVetLink Announces GVL Pet TravelPass™ for China

GlobalVetLink Announces GVL Pet TravelPass™ for China

GlobalVetLink, the pioneer and leader in productivity solutions for veterinary compliance, has announced that China has been added to the GVL Pet...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Animals & Pets

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.