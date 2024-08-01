GlobalVetLink Expands SmartCert Technology to Include EIA Certificates

AMES, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink (GVL), the leader in digital animal health solutions, announces the expansion of its industry-leading SmartCert Technology to include Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) certificates. This cutting-edge, patent-pending technology will streamline the process for veterinarians, equine owners, and regulatory agencies, ensuring greater accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in managing EIA certifications.

Building on the success of the initial SmartCert Technology launch, which has already transformed the way rabies vaccination certificates are created, managed, and shared, the addition of EIA certificates marks another significant milestone for GlobalVetLink. SmartCert Technology's integration with EIA certificates provides a seamless, user-friendly experience that reduces administrative burdens and improves data integrity.

Key Features of GVL's SmartCert Technology for EIA Certificates:

Fraud Resistance – With proactive tools to identify and curb fraudulent creation and use, SmartCert equips end-users and government agencies with the ability to verify certificate authenticity online instantly.

– With proactive tools to identify and curb fraudulent creation and use, SmartCert equips end-users and government agencies with the ability to verify certificate authenticity online instantly. Advanced Watermarking – Document integrity is indexed and tracked at the digital level and through a visible validation watermark.

– Document integrity is indexed and tracked at the digital level and through a visible validation watermark. Intelligent Routing – Compliance documents are automatically routed to appropriate local, state, and federal authorities, mitigating misrouting and minimizing manual effort for veterinary clinics.

– Compliance documents are automatically routed to appropriate local, state, and federal authorities, mitigating misrouting and minimizing manual effort for veterinary clinics. Secure Sharing—SmartCert-enabled GVL certificates offer verified access for animal owners, service providers, and regulatory authorities to protect users' data and privacy.

"We are thrilled to extend our SmartCert Technology to EIA certificates," said Stacey Noe, Senior Director of Product at GlobalVetLink. "This expansion not only upholds the highest standards of compliance and data security but also reinforces our commitment to providing veterinarians with a secure and efficient platform for managing animal health data."

The launch of SmartCert Technology for EIA certificates underscores GlobalVetLink's dedication to providing comprehensive, state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of the veterinary community and regulatory agencies. By leveraging advanced technology, GVL continues to lead the industry in delivering reliable, efficient, and secure digital animal health solutions.

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com .

