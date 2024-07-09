GlobalVetLink Launches Pet Travel Concierge Service to Streamline International Pet Travel

New Service Expands GVL's Coverage to All International Destinations,Enhancing Convenience for Veterinarians and Pet Owners

AMES, Iowa, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink (GVL), the leader in compliance management solutions for veterinary practices, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Pet Travel Concierge Service. This new service is designed to simplify the complexities of international pet travel, ensuring a seamless experience for veterinarians and pet owners alike.

Cat with Owner Traveling Internationaly

GlobalVetLink's Pet Travel Concierge Service provides comprehensive support for all aspects of international pet travel documentation. The service ensures that all necessary health certificates and compliance requirements are met, reducing the burden on veterinary practices and giving pet owners peace of mind.

"We are thrilled to expand our services with the launch of the Pet Travel Concierge Service," said Katie Harris, Manager of Pet Travel Concierge at GlobalVetLink. "Our goal is to provide veterinarians and pet owners with a reliable, efficient solution that makes international pet travel hassle-free. This service is a natural extension of our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of animals while supporting the veterinary community."

The Pet Travel Concierge Service offers a range of features, including:

Personalized Assistance : Dedicated travel concierges assist with every step of the process, from initial consultation to final travel preparations.

: Dedicated travel concierges assist with every step of the process, from initial consultation to final travel preparations. Comprehensive Documentation Support : The service provides detailed guidance on obtaining the correct health certificates, vaccinations, and other necessary documentation to meet the requirements of any international destination.

: The service provides detailed guidance on obtaining the correct health certificates, vaccinations, and other necessary documentation to meet the requirements of any international destination. Streamlined Compliance : Leveraging GVL's industry-leading compliance platform, the Pet Travel Concierge Service ensures that all regulatory requirements are met, minimizing the risk of travel delays or complications.

: Leveraging GVL's industry-leading compliance platform, the Pet Travel Concierge Service ensures that all regulatory requirements are met, minimizing the risk of travel delays or complications. Expanded Coverage: The service is available for all international destinations, providing global reach and accessibility for pet travelers.

The Pet Travel Concierge Service complements the GVL Compliance Assistant platform capabilities, allowing veterinary clinics to handle the documentation for more straightforward international destinations while seamlessly handing off more complex cases to our concierge experts. For veterinary clinics or pet shippers ready to get started with GVL's Pet Travel Concierge Service, visit our website to submit a service request.

GlobalVetLink's Pet Travel Concierge Service addresses the growing demand for international pet travel solutions, offering a convenient and reliable option for those navigating the complexities of global travel with their pets. With a focus on safety, compliance, and customer satisfaction, GVL continues to lead the way in veterinary compliance and travel solutions.

For more information about GlobalVetLink's Pet Travel Concierge Service, visit our website.

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink (GVL) is the leader in compliance management solutions for the veterinary industry. Founded in 2001, GVL provides an intuitive platform for creating, tracking, and managing animal health and movement documents. GVL's innovative solutions simplify compliance, enhance productivity, and support the health and safety of animals. For more information, visit www.globalvetlink.com.

Media Inquires: Becca Johnson, 515-817-5075, [email protected]

SOURCE GlobalVetLink