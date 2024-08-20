GlobalVetLink Partners with Bond Vet to Enhance Pet Travel Services

AMES, Iowa, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink (GVL), a leading provider of digital animal health solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Bond Vet, a network of tech-enabled veterinary clinics. Bond Vet will leverage GVL's Compliance Assistant platform to enhance and streamline its pet travel services, ensuring a seamless experience for pet owners and veterinarians.

GlobalVetLink (GVL), a leading provider of digital animal health solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Bond Vet, a network of tech-enabled veterinary clinics. Bond Vet will leverage GVL's Compliance Assistant platform to enhance and streamline its pet travel services, ensuring a seamless experience for pet owners and veterinarians.

Bond Vet, known for its high-quality, accessible, and convenient veterinary care, is committed to providing exceptional service to pet owners. By integrating GlobalVetLink's Compliance Assistant platform into their travel team workflow, Bond Vet aims to simplify the complex process of obtaining pet travel certificates, making international travel for pets more efficient and stress-free.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bond Vet, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in animal health," said Aaron Avery, CRO at GlobalVetLink. "Our platform is designed to simplify the international pet travel compliance process for veterinary practices, and we're confident that it will greatly benefit Bond Vet's clients by streamlining their pet travel documentation needs."

GlobalVetLink's Compliance Assistant platform offers a comprehensive solution for managing veterinary compliance documents, including International Health Certificates (IHCs), Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs), rabies vaccination certificates, and other essential documents. The platform ensures that all documents are compliant with the latest regulations, providing peace of mind for veterinarians and pet owners.

"Our partnership with GlobalVetLink is a significant step forward in enhancing our pet travel services," said Debbie Glynn, Manager of Concierge Services, B.S., LVT, Bond Vet. "By empowering our travel team with the GVL's platform, we can offer our clients a more efficient and reliable process for obtaining pet travel certificates, ultimately improving their overall experience. We are excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have on our operations and our clients."

This collaboration between GlobalVetLink and Bond Vet underscores both companies' dedication to leveraging technology to improve veterinary care and client experience. As the pet travel landscape continues to evolve, this partnership positions Bond Vet at the forefront of providing streamlined, compliant, and hassle-free pet travel services.

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink (GVL) is a leading provider of digital animal health solutions dedicated to simplifying veterinary compliance and regulatory processes. Since 2001, GVL has been committed to enhancing animal health and welfare by providing innovative solutions that streamline documentation and regulatory compliance for veterinary practices.

About Bond Vet

Bond Vet is a veterinarian-founded company on a mission to create meaningful bonds between pets and their people through better pet care. The company is redefining the veterinary industry with an emphasis on design, technology, service, and culture. That means welcoming, clean spaces for pets and people, state-of-the-art equipment, and convenient access to doctors, with weekend hours and same-day availability. Bond Vet's first clinic opened in June 2019 in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, and now has 55+ locations across the Northeast, offering primary and urgent care for cats and dogs.

Media Inquiries: Becca Johnson, 515-817-5075, [email protected]

SOURCE GlobalVetLink