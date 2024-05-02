GlobalVetLink Unveils Revolutionary Commercial IHCs Feature for Veterinarians

AMES, Iowa, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink, the leading provider of compliance solutions for the veterinary sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Commercial International Health Certificates (IHCs) feature. This innovative addition to the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform redefines the preparation process of International Health Certificates for commercial pet transportation, ensuring veterinarians can navigate the complexities of pet travel with unprecedented ease and accuracy.

Commercial pet transportation presents unique challenges and stringent requirements, mainly when pets are transported without their owners or in larger groups. Recognizing the need for a specialized approach, GlobalVetLink's new feature assists by intelligently identifying and compiling all necessary country-specific requirements and documents, significantly simplifying the Commercial IHC process. Traditionally, creating an IHC could take a veterinarian four or more hours due to the amount of research and preparation needed. With the GVL Compliance Assistant, IHC preparation is drastically reduced to 10 minutes or less, saving veterinary clinics hours of valuable time.

"Our mission at GlobalVetLink has always been to streamline and enhance the efficiency of veterinary practices through innovative technology," said Stacey Noe, GlobalVetLink's Director of Product. "With the introduction of our Commercial IHCs feature, veterinarians have a robust tool at their fingertips, empowering them to manage the complexities of commercial pet transportation confidently."

The GVL Compliance Assistant Platform's latest enhancement is more than just a feature; it's a comprehensive solution designed to alleviate the burden of paperwork, reduce the risk of errors, and ensure compliance with international regulations for commercial pet transportation. By automating and streamlining the process, veterinary professionals can focus more on animal care and less on administrative tasks.

Veterinary professionals using the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform can now access the Commercial IHCs feature, which gives them the confidence and knowledge to successfully complete all necessary paperwork for commercial pet movements. This development benefits the veterinary community and enhances pets' overall safety and well-being during international transportation.

For more information about the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform and its new Commercial IHCs feature, visit www.globalvetlink.com.

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com.

Media Inquires: Becca Johnson, 515-817-5075, [email protected]

