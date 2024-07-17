GlobalVetLink Unveils Single Sign-On (SSO) Capability to Enhance Platform Security and User Accessibility

AMES, Iowa, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink, a pioneer in digital animal health compliance solutions, proudly announces the introduction of Single Sign-On (SSO) capability into its GVL Compliance Assistant Platform. This new feature aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to bolstering platform security while significantly streamlining user account access.

In today's digital era, where cybersecurity threats are increasingly sophisticated, GlobalVetLink remains at the forefront of providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly compliance solutions. Integrating SSO functionality into the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform is a testament to this commitment. SSO simplifies the login process by enabling users to access multiple applications or systems with a single set of credentials. This enhances user convenience and significantly improves security measures by reducing the number of attack vectors available to malicious entities.

"The GlobalVetLink team prioritizes the security of our platform and the convenience of our users," said Steve Adamson, GlobalVetLink's Chief Technology Officer. "The addition of Single Sign-On is a major milestone in our continuous effort to provide veterinary professionals the most secure and seamless experience possible. Now, with a single set of credentials, users can access the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform without compromising on security."

The SSO feature supports a range of popular identity providers (i.e., Okta, JumpCloud, etc.). This versatility ensures that organizations can easily integrate their existing identity management solutions with the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform, facilitating a smooth transition for users. Furthermore, this capability empowers IT departments to maintain better control over access and authentication, improving compliance with internal and external regulatory standards.

The GVL Compliance Assistant Platform is renowned for its comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline the compliance process for veterinarians, animal owners, and industry professionals. With features ranging from electronic health certificates to prescription management, the platform plays a crucial role in ensuring the health and welfare of animals. SSO capability further enhances this offering by making these essential tools more accessible and secure for all users.

GlobalVetLink is dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring it remains the preferred compliance platform for the animal health industry. For more information about GlobalVetLink and the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform, please visit www.globalvetlink.com.

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance.

