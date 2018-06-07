GlobalVision Launches Digital Color Inspection System

"We are excited to release the first product that digitally checks for color changes. Adding Color Inspection to our quality control platform delivers a complete solution for detecting errors on print & packaging," said Reuben Malz, CEO of GlobalVision. "Partnering with Pantone and X-Rite ensures our customers work with the familiar, industry standards they depend on every day."

GlobalVision Color Inspection compares Pantone Colors as well as references that use LAB, CMYK, and RGB color models. First, users select color points to compare against the printed component; then the software reports any estimated color differences beyond a defined threshold. Instead of manually checking colors by eye, users can detect and communicate potential color differences with color reports alongside proofs for further evaluation and approval. When combined with text, graphics, and barcode inspection capabilities, the platform can now be used to inspect the entire package.

GlobalVision Color Inspection makes use of multiple Pantone Publications to evaluate color within PDFs or scanned proofs and printed materials. The system utilizes a calibration chart and an X-Rite eXact spectrophotometer to improve the color precision of the scanner, making the evaluation of Pantone Colors more reliable. This allows users to check all specified colors on scanned materials at once, further accelerating the quality assessment process.

"We are excited to partner with GlobalVision to incorporate the universal Pantone Color Language into its Color Inspection System and offer users more reliable and efficient color inspection solutions for print and packaging," said Adrian Fernandez, VP and General Manager of Pantone. "Building on our commitment to helping make color communication easier and further integrating physical references with digital tools, the GlobalVision Digital Color Inspection System enables users to anticipate color variances and ultimately reduce the time and resources spent on multiple proofs."

To learn more about Color Inspection, visit globalvisioninc.com.

