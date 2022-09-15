GlobalX Inks Deal With Eviation for 50 All-Electric Alice Aircraft

Agreement Supports GlobalX Charter Operations of Short Distance Regional Flights: Electric Flight Coming to Florida, the Bahamas and Select Caribbean Destinations

MIAMI and ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO) (JET.B: NEO) (JETMF: OTCQB) (or " GlobalX "), a Miami-based provider of passenger and cargo charter jets, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) ordering 50 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. The aircraft will open up new routes for passenger travel in GlobalX's key markets in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean, supporting the airline's plan to adopt carbon-free and sustainable technologies.

Alice is a nine-passenger electric aircraft offering a premium passenger experience. The aircraft, built from a clean-sheet design around all-electric propulsion, produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units by magniX, which is the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems at this scale.

GlobalX began passenger operations in August 2021 and operates seven A320 family aircraft serving the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. It also has 15 A321 freighter aircraft under lease agreements and will commence cargo operations in Q4 2022. Alice will enable GlobalX to introduce new, sustainable flight options for growing markets including Miami, Orlando and the Bahamas. GlobalX expects to take delivery of its initial Alice aircraft in 2027, and is evaluating the cargo aircraft variant of Alice for supporting its cargo customer base.

"Charter travel is attractive to both individuals and groups as it offers flexibility, privacy and convenience. Alice represents a pioneering approach to making this type of aviation sustainable for generations to come," said Eviation President Gregory Davis. "We are delighted to enter this agreement with GlobalX, whose investment in zero-emissions flight demonstrates the airline's commitment to cleaner skies, lower operational costs, and the provision of the most innovative options for air travel. Quieter, smoother and with a cabin design that defines the future, the in-flight experience aboard the Alice will offer GlobalX passengers a new way to fly."

"Eviation's Alice aircraft is setting the standard in sustainable aviation, and we plan to offer the aircraft to our cruise line, tour operators, leisure travel providers, and business clients with a need for short-haul charter flights across Florida," said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX. "The Alice aircraft will allow us to offer sustainable, regional flights to and from major markets, and is the first step in our initiative to be a zero-carbon emissions airline by 2050. We are proud to be a launch customer for Eviation and lead the charge in bringing carbon-free air travel to our passengers."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures efficient electric aircraft to deliver a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.co.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

Contact

FINN Partners for Eviation

[email protected]

Global Crossing Airlines

Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO

[email protected]

786-751-8503

SOURCE Eviation