GlobalZirconium Market to 2024 - Resurgence in Nuclear Power Generation Fuels Demand for Zirconium Metal

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zirconium: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Zirconium in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

Ceramics

Refractories

Foundries

Chemicals

Others

The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alkane Resources Ltd. ( Australia )

) Allegheny Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Astron Ltd. ( Australia )

) Cristal Mining ( Australia )

) E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company ( USA )

) Erinbar Limited ( Australia )

) Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited ( South Africa )

) Iluka Resources Limited ( Australia )

) Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH ( Germany )

) Kenmare Resources plc ( Ireland )

) Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK)

Richards Bay Minerals ( South Africa )

) Oxkem Limited (UK)

Smartac Group China Holdings Limited ( China )

) Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

) Tronox Limited ( USA )

) Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd ( China )

) Zircomet Limited (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Ceramics

Refractories

Foundry

Chemicals

Others Applications



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Zirconium: Strong, Malleable, Ductile Metal with Excellent Corrosion Resistance

Properties of Zirconium

Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand

Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium: Fast Facts

Zirconium Alloys

Zirconium Replacing Harmful Chemicals in Daily Lives

Zirconium Emerges as Eco-Friendly Metal

Zirconium Oxygen Sensors

Air/Fuel Sensor

Zirconium-Ceramic

Zirconia as a Catalyst

Flap Discs

Zirconia-Based Phases for Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Newer Uses of Zirconium Dioxide

Other Noteworthy End-Use Industries that Use Zirconium along with the Respective Application Areas

Global Market Outlook

China: Largest Market for Zirconium Worldwide

Ceramic Applications Dominate the Market

Australia and South Africa: Dominant Countries Worldwide in Terms of Zirconium Reserves and Production

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Zirconium



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Consumption of Ceramic Tiles Drives Demand for Zirconium

Steady Growth in Refractories & Foundries Support Market Expansion

Investment Casting: A Major Growth Area for Zirconium in the Foundries Segment

Increasing Use of Zirconium in Sand Casting Bodes Well for Market Demand

Resurgence in Nuclear Power Generation Fuels Demand for Zirconium Metal in Nuclear Reactor Cores and Rods

Effect of Fukushima Accident in Japan

High Heat Resistant Properties of Zirconium Metal Drives Demand in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Rising Use of Orthopedic and Dental Implants Boosts Market Demand

Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental and Orthopedic Implants

Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Cubic Zirconia or Fake Diamonds: Another Application of Zirconia Mineral with Huge Untapped Potential

Post-Recession Recovery in the Chemical Industry Benefits Market Prospects in the Near Term

Zirconium Use in Coatings Gain Momentum

Emerging and Newer Applications to Balance Demand and Supply, Augurs Well for the Market

Rapid Urbanization Favors Demand for Zirconium-based Sophisticated Products

Key Factors/Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Zirconium

Adoption of Various Alternate Minerals in Key End-Use Applications

Oversupply in Titanium Feedstock

Strong Chinese Demand and Restricted Supply

Health and Environmental Effects of Zirconium

Discontinued Use of Zirconium in TV Glass

Challenges Associated with Usage in Dental Implants

Trade Statistics



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Zirconium

Structure of Zirconium Formation

Historical Review

Properties

Zirconium Properties, End-use Industries and Application Areas

General and Chemical Properties

Sources

Zircon

Grades of Zircon

Zircon is available in three grades - Premium, Standard, and Intermediate grade.

Baddeleyite/Zirconia

Substitutes

Substitutes of Zirconium & Zircon

Manufacturing Process

Steps Involved in Kroll Process

Various Types of Zirconium

Various Types of Zirconium and Their Applications

Fused Zirconia

Unsterilized Zirconia

Fully Stabilized Zirconia

Partially Stabilized Zirconia

Zirconium Metal

Zirconium Powder

Zirconium Sponge

Zirconium Crystal Bar

Zirconium Chemicals

Applications of Zirconium Chemicals include the following

Zirconium Alloys

Zirconium Tungstate

ZAG Compounds

A Note on Hafnium and Titanium

Hafnium

Titanium

Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium

Refractories

Foundries

Other Applications



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Iluka Resources - the Market Leader

Recent Zircon Sand Projects by Leading Companies: A Brief Overview

Alkane Resources Modifies Dubbo Project Construction Design



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Tosoh to Increase Capacity for Zirconia Powder

Ivoclar Vivadent Takes Over Sagemax Bioceramics

Iluka to Explore Titanium-Zirconium Deposits in Kazakhstan

Imerys to Acquire Zhejiang Zr-Valley Science & Technology



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by End-use Application



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strong Growth in Bioceramics Applications Benefits Market Demand

Imports/Exports Scenario

Exports

Imports

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export-Import Statistics:

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Prominence of Advanced Ceramics Spurs Demand for Zirconium

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Steady Growth in Demand for Advanced Ceramics Benefits Market Prospects

Growing Dental Biomaterials Market in Europe Offers Growth Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



7.5 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China: Largest Producer of Zirconium Chemicals Worldwide

China Continue to Witness Significant Demand for Zircon

Booming Biomaterials Market in the Country Drives Demand for Zirconium

Rising Demand for Advanced Ceramics Benefits Growth Prospects for Zirconium

China to Limit Rare Mineral Exploitation

EXIM Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Market for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Biomaterials Propel Demand for Zirconium

B. Market Analytics



7.6.1 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Upward Movement of the Chemical Industry Improves Demand Prospects for Zirconium

Rising Demand for Orthopedic Biomaterials Spurs Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia: Largest Producer of Zirconium Worldwide

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Latin America



7.8 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Africa - A Major Producer of Zirconium

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 71)

The United States (15)

(15) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (17)

(17) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

(Excluding Japan) (26) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (3)



