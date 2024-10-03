Globant Acquires Exusia To Continue Expanding Its Data & AI Offering

Exusia delivers solutions leveraging its full lifecycle AI, Data engineering, cloud computing expertise, and a robust portfolio of partnerships with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, Snowflake, Ab Initio, and Google Cloud

Exusia has a strong cross-industry footprint, working for leading companies in the Healthcare, Logistics, Financial Services and Consumer Products verticals

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced that on September 26th, 2024 it acquired Exusia, a U.S.-based IT services consulting firm specialized in full lifecycle AI, data engineering, cloud migration, and analytics capabilities including strategy, implementation, and managed services. Exusia also holds a robust portfolio of partnerships with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, Snowflake, Ab Initio, and Google Cloud.

Globant Acquires Exusia

Founded by Trevor Silver in 2012, Exusia provides services to leading companies in the healthcare, logistics, financial services and consumer products verticals, consolidating 80%+ of its revenues in the U.S. while also developing businesses in South Africa and India. Exusia employs 400 professionals, distributed between its talent delivery hubs in India, the U.S. and South Africa. Trevor Silver, his management team, and all of Exusia's team members will remain with Globant.

"Exusia is a great addition to Globant as we continue expanding our vision of becoming leaders in reinventing the industry. Their robust experience in AI & data and amazing roster of partnerships are completely aligned with our expertise. We look forward to boosting both of our knowledge and delivery capabilities to keep growing and bringing AI reinvention to organizations worldwide," said Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO at Globant.

"Globant came to us with perfect timing as we were looking to scale and expand our core offerings to our clients. Our professionals all over the world will enjoy being part of such a great organization with an amazing working culture that is filled with opportunities to expand their skills and careers on a larger global stage," said Trevor Silver, Founder and CEO at Exusia.

"North America is Globant's biggest market globally, and we have been growing our business steadily in the region as well as our offerings across many industries. By adding Exusia's expertise in critical domains and integrating their ecosystem into our digitally native operational model, we will foster exceptional value creation," said Nicolás Kaplun, Chief Business Officer of North America at Globant.

"Exusia demonstrated the same strong commitment to quality and passion for challenging the status quo that we have at Globant. In addition to driving our growth plans in North America, this partnership represents our first expansion into South Africa, a dynamic business hub for the African continent," said Martin Umaran, Co-Founder and Chief Corporate Development Officer at Globant.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,100 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford .

. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations related to the businesses of Globant and Exusia may differ from their actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to the anticipated benefits of this acquisition. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Globant and Exusia and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that disruption from the transaction materially and adversely affects Exusia's business and operations; (2) Globant's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of this acquisition, (3) costs related to this acquisition, (4) Globant's ability to successfully grow Exusia's business; (5) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement and completion of this acquisition; (6) the ability of Globant to retain and hire key Exusia employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (8) the demand for Exusia's services together with the possibility that Exusia may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors included in subsequent reports on Form 6-K. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Globant