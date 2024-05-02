Globant and Formula 1 Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Elevate F1 Digital Experiences

The first two projects of this collaboration will focus on improving the current pit wall system, a key source of information for racing teams, and enriching the fan experience mobile application used at each race

The digital consultant and software development provider becomes an Official Partner of Formula 1 in a multi-year deal

MIAMI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant and Formula 1 have today announced a multi-year partnership until 2026 to elevate the digital experiences for both F1 teams and fans. As an Official Partner, Globant will support Formula 1 in building best-in-class IT systems and products.

As its first project, Globant – with 29,000+ professionals and a presence in 33 countries – will use its expertise and innovative technologies to transform and enhance the at event digital experiences for F1 fans and key stakeholders, including the content delivery system used on the pit wall, a real-time streaming solution that provides F1 and key stakeholders with unique multi-channel media.

Throughout the partnership, F1 will use leading Globant technology to better connect fans digitally and help create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans attending Grands Prix, both on and off track.

Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant, said: "We are proud to start working with Formula 1®, the world's most technologically advanced sport, by accompanying them in their digital transformation process and fan experience offering. Globant builds technology that dares to delight and we couldn't think of a better fit than Formula 1®, the top competition that dares athletes to compete at the highest level and delight millions of fans around the world."

Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant, added: "We make technology boost passion and elevate user and fans' experiences. After our joint work with FIFA, Major League Rugby, and Los Angeles Clippers in the US, among other top organizations, this new partnership with Formula 1® allows us to globally keep on showing companies what we can do for their customers and how much value we can drive into their businesses."

Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Formula 1, said: "This exciting partnership with Globant will help F1 further elevate the at track digital experience for both fans and teams. F1 has always been at the forefront of innovation and this partnership will allow us to use the latest technology to give fans the once-in-a-life time experience they deserve."

Pete Samara, Director of Strategic Technical Ventures at Formula 1, said: "In a sport with innovation at its heart, this new partnership will support F1 in its drive to transform key IT systems to better service our passionate fanbase and dedicated stakeholders. Together we will use Globant's technical excellence and our combined commitment to pushing boundaries to move F1's at event digital experience into a new age."

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

