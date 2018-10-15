Globant And Wayin Announce That They Will Work Together To Enhance Enterprise Digital Transformation Strategies

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, and Wayin , a real-time digital marketing software company, have announced that they will work together to more effectively service enterprise customers. Together, the organizations will create more engaging and personalized digital marketing campaigns and reduce time to market in doing so.

Globant will help Wayin create enhanced services for large companies as it further builds out Wayin's enterprise application expertise. In turn, Wayin will provide Globant with a robust and engaging marketing platform to strengthen digital strategy capabilities and enhance marketing efforts. Together, both organizations will be able to create improved and more targeted marketing campaigns for customers across digital environments.

"Wayin is extending its client footprint quickly across major global organizations like IBM, Shell and AB InBev," said Scott McNealy, co-founder and executive chairman of Wayin. "We needed a digital transformation partner that could help our clients in their journey to leverage data to drive personalized 1-to-1 marketing at scale. Globant ticked all the boxes. We are thrilled to partner with them."

Globant's Big Data , AI , Digital Content and CloudOps studios will be closely to make it possible for Globant and Wayin to seamlessly capture and analyze large sets of first party data. Both companies can then use insights from that analysis to deliver unique experiences for customers. This plays a key role in Globant's mission to drive customer engagement and create more personalized experiences.

"At Globant, we are a pure digital and cognitive player that embraces the latest and greatest technologies and platforms," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant. "Working alongside Wayin to leverage each other's strengths will allow our customers to accelerate transformation while bringing more personalized experiences. We are proud to make Wayin our first partner of this kind."

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower your organization in every aspect.

Globant has more than 7,200 professionals in 13 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

About Wayin

The Wayin Brand Engagement Platform combines the power of creativity with the efficiency of data collection. Uncover authentic content to tell engaging, interactive brand stories that drive participation and capture valuable consumer data. Wayin services more than 300 brands across 80 countries and 10 industries including leaders like HP, Sony, Coca Cola, Redbull, IBM, Kraft Heinz, MLB, Discovery and Vodafone.

