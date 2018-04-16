Globant Files Annual Report for 2017

LUXEMBOURG, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company focused on creating software that appeals and connects emotionally with consumers (the "Company"), announced that, on April 13, 2018, the Company filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F (the "2017 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2017 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Requests can be directed to: Globant S.A., 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg.