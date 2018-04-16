Globant Files Annual Report for 2017

LUXEMBOURG, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company focused on creating software that appeals and connects emotionally with consumers (the "Company"), announced that, on April 13, 2018, the Company filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F (the "2017 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2017 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Requests can be directed to: Globant S.A., 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg.
About Globant
We are a digitally native technology services company. We are passionate about building the new way of being digital. We want to help our clients emotionally connect with consumers and employees, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence for business optimization. We are the place where engineering, design, and innovation meet scale.
- Globant has more than 6,700 professionals in 12 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.
- We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)
- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
For more information, visit www.globant.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Paula Conde, Globant
investors@globant.com
(877) 215-5230
Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com
(877) 215-5230
