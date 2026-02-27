Globant Files Annual Report for 2025

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The 2025 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from: Globant S.A., 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,700 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

