Globant launches the Be Kind initiative: a way to transform organizations and people's lives through kindness

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today launched its Be Kind initiative, a call to action to make the world a better place by transforming organizations and people's lives. The initiative commits Globant and its Globers to:

Be kind to the planet , by reducing and compensating the impact of their actions in the environment.

, by reducing and compensating the impact of their actions in the environment. Be kind to peers , by promoting diversity, gender equality and connecting IT opportunities with underprivileged people in all places where they operate.

, by promoting diversity, gender equality and connecting IT opportunities with underprivileged people in all places where they operate. Be kind to humanity, by working with their customers to create accessible software for everyone.

"Profound change will happen if everyone commits to helping each other. Be Kind is more than a program or a plan. It's a way of living", explained Martín Migoya, Globant co-founder and CEO. "All of Globant's sustainability goals will become a reality if we work together. Be Kind is our statement of global commitment to make the world a better place".

Globant is already working on several programs to let Globers take action . Based on the Be Kind commitment, the company decided to go a step further by announcing three new goals:

Globant aims to become a carbon neutral company. It also plans to measure and compensate for Globers' personal carbon footprint.

Globant aims to improve gender equality in the industry. It will train and inspire 5,000 women around the globe by 2025 and will work on fostering growth and promotion of women leadership.

It will train and inspire 5,000 women around the globe by 2025 and will work on fostering growth and promotion of women leadership. Globant aims to advance a global AI Manifesto. It will invite more companies to sign its manifesto , as well as continue to refine and improve the manifesto with the help of global companies and teams.

"We want to generate real and positive impact on the industry through our work. Be Kind is an invitation to each Glober to find their cause and achieve concrete goals," said Patricia Pomies, Chief Delivery Officer at Globant.

To learn more details about Be Kind visit: https://www.globant.com/be-kind

